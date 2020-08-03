Naya Rivera Fans Hold Lake Piru Vigil for Late 'Glee' Star

✖

Naya Rivera's fans gathered together Saturday to honor her legacy at Lake Piru in Ventura County, California. The Glee actress went missing on July 8 after going on a boating trip on the body of water with her 4-year-old son, Josey, and was suspected to have drowned when the young boy was found alone in the boat later that day. After an extensive search, Rivera was found dead on July 13, with her cause of death determined to be accidental drowning.

In photos of Saturday's vigil shared to social media, fans can be seen laying flowers, balloons and artwork down along signs honoring the late actress. Fans also signed a large Pride flag emblazoned with the words, "Thank you Naya R.I.P.," paying tribute to Rivera's activism for LGBTQ rights through her character on Glee as well as off camera.

So many peoples nayaholics are sending me we really did this, team work. 🤍 #NayasFanMemorial pic.twitter.com/4s2YzxP47f — 🦋 (@chanelinblack) August 2, 2020

Naya, wish I could be at Lake Piru today to say our final goodbye but this is just a see you later, I hope to see ur beautiful smile once I go up there. I’ll take you with me for the rest of my life and I won’t forget to smile everyday 🤍 ily @NayaRivera #NayasFanMemorial pic.twitter.com/9qYciDNSWV — Renn RIP Naya 👼🏼 (@blackpinkrenn) August 1, 2020

Rest in eternal peace, my sweet Naya ❤️ what an amazing experience to witness today #NayasFanMemorial pic.twitter.com/xL6iT7y75U — jesssss 🇨🇴🇸🇻 (@jesss1121) August 2, 2020

On July 24, Rivera was laid to rest in a private funeral at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles. Days later, Rivera's ex-husband Ryan Dorsey, Josey's father, broke his silence on her passing on social media. "This is so unfair...there's not enough words to express the hole left in everyone's hearts," he wrote on Instagram. "I can't believe this is life now. I don't know if I'll ever believe it. You were just here... We were just in the back swimming with Josey the day before."

He added he was thankful for all the time they had together, and that their marriage "gave us the sweetest and kindest smart little boy we could ever hope for." While mourning the loss of Rivera is difficult, Dorsey said having Josey would help her family and loved ones always have a piece of her. "Life is all about good times and bad times but with Josey, it makes the bad a little less so because a part of you will always be with us," Dorsey wrote. "He'll never forget where he came from. We miss you. We will always love you. Love you Meep."