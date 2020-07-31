Naya Rivera Laid to Rest at Famous Hollywood Cemetery

✖

Glee actress Naya Rivera tragically drowned a few weeks ago, and now it is being reported that her body has been laid to rest at a famous Hollywood cemetery. The Blast reports that Rivera was buried at Hollywood Hills Cemetery, Forest Lawn. Hollywood Hills is the same cemetery where celebrities such as Nipsey Hussle and Paul Walker were laid to rest.

Rivera was reported missing on July 8, after she took her 4-year-old son, Josey, out in a rented boat on the Ventura, California lake. The pontoon was discovered with Josey aboard, but Rivera was nowhere to be found. Authorities searched for more than five days, eventually finding Rivera's body on the morning of July 13. Her death was officially ruled an accidental drowning. The Blast shared a copy of Rivera's death certificate, which lists her cause of death as "drowning" that claimed her life in a just "minutes." It also states that Rivera had "no other significant conditions that contributed to her death."

In a statement following her death, Rivera's family said,"We are so grateful for the outpouring of love and prayers for Naya, Josey and our family over the past week. While we grieve the loss of our beautiful legend, we are blessed to honor her everlasting legacy and magnetic spirit. Naya was an amazing talent, but was an even greater person, mother, daughter and sister." The statement then went on to thank the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Department for its "commitment and unwavering effort to find Naya."

The statement added, "We extend endless gratitude and ovation to the heroine who found her. Thank you to her friends, colleagues, and fans for your continuous support. Heaven gained our sassy angel. We kindly request that our privacy be respected during this very difficult time."

One of Rivera's closets friends, and Glee co-star, Heather Morris, has shared multiple memorial posts on social media for her late friend, including one wherein she said that Rivera taught her many lessons "about grief, about beauty and poise, about being strong, resilient and about not giving a f—k (but still somehow respectful)." She added, "Yet, the utmost important lesson I learned most of all from you was being a consistent and loving friend. You were the first to check in, the first to ask questions, the first to listen..you cherished our friendship and I never took that for granted." Rivera was just 33 years old at the time of her death.