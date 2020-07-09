Naya Rivera Fans Heartbroken Over Her Recent Poignant Tweet: 'Tomorrow Is Not Promised'

Following Wednesday's news that actress Naya Rivera is missing after a boating trip on Lake Piru with her son, Glee fans are taken note of the poignancy of one of her more recent tweets. Just days before her disappearance, the actress, who portrayed Santana Lopez on the musical dramedy, reflected on life and the fact that "tomorrow is not promised."

no matter the year, circumstance, or strifes everyday you're alive is a blessing. make the most of today and every day you are given. tomorrow is not promised pic.twitter.com/O4t7wdqA4k — Naya Rivera (@NayaRivera) July 2, 2020

Rivera had shared the tweet on July 2, just six days before her disappearance. At approximately 1 p.m. on Wednesday, she had rented a boat on Lake Piru with her son, Josey. Just three hours later, that boat was found drifting with her son asleep by another boater, who alerted authorities. A search was begun later that evening after Josey told authorities that he and his mother had gone swimming, though she had never made it back to the boat. It is believed that she was not wearing a life vest. That search was suspended at dark and resumed Thursday morning, with teams searching by both air and water.

In the wake of her disappearance, and reports that the actress is "presumed dead" by the Venture County Sheriff's Department, Rivera's tweet held extra relevancy and struck an emotional chord among her fans, who are continuing to pray for her safe return. Keep scrolling to see how fans are reacting to the post.