Naya Rivera Fans Heartbroken Over Her Recent Poignant Tweet: 'Tomorrow Is Not Promised'
Following Wednesday's news that actress Naya Rivera is missing after a boating trip on Lake Piru with her son, Glee fans are taken note of the poignancy of one of her more recent tweets. Just days before her disappearance, the actress, who portrayed Santana Lopez on the musical dramedy, reflected on life and the fact that "tomorrow is not promised."
no matter the year, circumstance, or strifes everyday you're alive is a blessing. make the most of today and every day you are given. tomorrow is not promised pic.twitter.com/O4t7wdqA4k— Naya Rivera (@NayaRivera) July 2, 2020
Rivera had shared the tweet on July 2, just six days before her disappearance. At approximately 1 p.m. on Wednesday, she had rented a boat on Lake Piru with her son, Josey. Just three hours later, that boat was found drifting with her son asleep by another boater, who alerted authorities. A search was begun later that evening after Josey told authorities that he and his mother had gone swimming, though she had never made it back to the boat. It is believed that she was not wearing a life vest. That search was suspended at dark and resumed Thursday morning, with teams searching by both air and water.
In the wake of her disappearance, and reports that the actress is "presumed dead" by the Venture County Sheriff's Department, Rivera's tweet held extra relevancy and struck an emotional chord among her fans, who are continuing to pray for her safe return. Keep scrolling to see how fans are reacting to the post.
This hitting hella different right now :( I pray they find you— Solo (@thatssolo2) July 9, 2020
"tomorrow is not promised" literally chills i wanna cry— katerina (@karlasmanners) July 9, 2020
Woke up to the devastating news about Naya Rivera and saw her tweet this just one week ago. Praying for her and her family #PrayForNaya❤️ https://t.co/ZdMM1Q4I1L— Alyssa Yuan (@alyssayuan) July 9, 2020
I can't believe this is happening. Life is an absolute joke. Heartbreaking. I hope she's found safe. ❤️— • al | ᵇˡᵐ (@tvdtofamily) July 9, 2020
So ironic :( Pray they find u baby girl x— ℭ𝔞𝔪𝔞𝔯𝔞_𝔐𝔲𝔰𝔰𝔬♥ (@Tenengc) July 9, 2020
"tomorrow is not promised" naya rivera 6 days ago
i think my heart just broke 💔— ✮~𝓯𝓻𝓪𝓷𝔃𝓲 ~✰ (@debnam_mcgrath) July 9, 2020
The words “tomorrow is not promised” feels so haunting right now. Praying you are found!!! ❤️🇨🇦#nayarivera #naya #nayariveramissing— Scared for the USA (@ScaredForTheUSA) July 9, 2020
TRUTH right here. #nayarivera only six days ago said
"..being alive is a blessing, make the most of today and every day you are given. Tomorrow is not promised."
We know it, but some of us never think like this.— LAnne (@aslemmingsdo) July 9, 2020
Others of us need no reminders.
Love each other, people.
This tweet is even more pertinent today. Sending love to you, your son and your family at this tragic and heartbreaking time. #nayariveramissing— Avril (@Avs888x) July 9, 2020
these words are particularly poignant now. sending well wishes to her 4 year old son. heartbreaking. https://t.co/KmIOfSyzH0— Esther Choo, MD MPH (@choo_ek) July 9, 2020
This is devastating. 😢😢😢💔💔💔— ⚖️ It's Unity Time Now - Go for Joe ⚖️ (@zeebap2) July 9, 2020
Praying that Naya Rivera is found safe & alive. What a devastating situation. This being one of her most recent tweets is just heartbreaking too. https://t.co/0hCwdC7yoH— Frank Costa (@feistyfrank) July 9, 2020
naya rivera had said “make the most of today and every day you are given. tomorrow is not promised” just 6 days ago & now she is missing & presumed dead man.— rina (@hxyre) July 9, 2020
This hit me right in the soul. Praying for you babygirl— bianca (@biebersneymar) July 9, 2020