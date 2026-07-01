National Guard Called in Ahead of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Wedding

An unexpected set of guests is apparently attending the highly anticipated Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding.

No, it won’t be President Trump and the First Lady. Nor will it be the cast of Friends or the New York Yankees’ roster.

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It’s the National Guard.

And though they may not actually witness the world’s biggest popstar and the NFL’s most famous tight end say, “I do,” they’re apparently already at the presumed wedding site, New York’s Madison Square Garden, to assist with the event’s security.

TMZ reported Tuesday that “tons of National Guard members showed up to MSG on Tuesday night … closing off streets around the arena in preparation for what may be the biggest wedding party of the century!”

Details of the wedding’s actual date and location remain scarce publicly, but all signs point to Taylor and Travis tying the knot over the Fourth of July weekend with at least the reception, and possibly the wedding and reception, to be held at MSG.

Members of the NYPD also met Tuesday outside of MSG, according to the same TMZ report.

Earlier in the week, New York mayor Zohran Mandani appeared on ABC’s The Week and was asked by the show’s host, Jonathan Karl, if anyone was getting married at MSG on July 3rd. Mandani playfully avoided the question by neither confirming or denying any knowledge of the vent, responding: “Are you hearing that? I think they’re calling me now.”

The wedding itself has flooded the rumor mill for months and kept the betting market busy. Polymarket bettors have been wagering on who will attend the couple’s big day. Patrick Mahomes and Selena Gomez are seeing the most action on the market as of Wednesday morning.

Who will be among Swift’s bridesmaids – Abigail Anderson is a popular choice – and whether Swift will be pregnant prior to getting married are also among the Swift/Kelce categories being wagered upon.

Taylor Swift pregnant before marriage?

Seems as if the National Guard might now have those answers before most.



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