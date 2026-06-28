New York Mayor Speaks out About Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Madison Square Garden Wedding Rumors

Rumors about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding continue to circulate, thanks to Polymarket speculators and Swifties alike.

Now, New York City Mayor Zohran Mandani has addressed speculation that the couple is exchanging vows at Madison Square Garden.

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While appearing on ABC’s The Week, Mamdani didn’t confirm or deny whether the couple was getting married at the iconic venue. However, he spoke about another location within the city that’s perfect for a wedding ceremony.

“You know, what I am here to say is that whoever is getting married in New York City, I think it’s hard to beat the City Clerk’s Office,” he said. “But many will try, and soon there will be more news.”

“Is somebody getting married at Madison Square Garden on July 3rd?” the show’s host, Jonathan Karl, asked. “Somebody famous?”

To which, Mamdani asked, “Are you hearing that? I think they’re calling me now.”

According to Polymarket, there is an 89% chance that Swift and Kelce will get married in Manhattan.

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Rumors about the couple’s Madison Square Garden wedding started circulating earlier this month. However, a source allegedly close to the event’s preparation told Us Weekly that not even the guests know where it will take place.

“Taylor and Travis told guests to be in NYC,” the insider said. “No other location was provided.”

Will Taylor Swift get married in Manhattan?

The sources then pointed out that the guests are required to be in New York City on Thursday, July 2, and Friday, July 3. “They’re putting their guests on hold for a couple days,” they added. “They are spending a lot of money — in the millions.”

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