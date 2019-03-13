Natalie Portman Secures Permanent Restraining Order Against Stalker Who Claimed to Be ‘John Wick’

Natalie Portman has been granted a permanent restraining order against a man who showed up at her home claiming to be fictional movie character John Wick.

After filing for a permanent restraining order against the man in January, a judge on Tuesday granted Portman the request, The Blast reported. The restraining order will last for five years and requires the man to remain a minimum of 100 yards away from Portman, her husband, Benjamin Millepied, and their two children, daughter Amalia and son Aleph.

The restraining order comes just months after the Oscar-winning actress reported that a man had attempted to gain access to her gated community on Thursday, Jan. 31. According to court documents, the man approached her property and “rang the intercom/doorbell multiple times but said nothing when attempts to engage him were made over the intercom.”

When officers with the Los Angeles Police Department arrived at the scene, the man only identified himself as John Wick, the title character of the 2014 Keanu Reeves-starring film about a hitman who comes out of retirement after someone kills his puppy. Authorities were able to obtain his real identity from his Colorado driver’s license, though he refused to respond to his true name.

Responding officers noted that the man’s “responses were limited and delayed,” though he told responding officers that “he had spoken to the reporting person several times, telepathically, and that he had traveled from Colorado to Los Angeles to meet the individual.”

The man was taken into police custody and placed on a mental health hold.

Following the incident, Portman had filed a request for a permanent restraining order against the man, whose identity has not yet been revealed. The LAPD also filed a petition for a firearms restraining order, which was granted.

Portman is just the latest Hollywood A-lister to be plagued by stalkers. In 2018, 27-year-old Eduardo Leon entered singer Rihanna’s Los Angeles-area home and spent 12 hours before being discovered. During his time in the home, he unpacked his bag, charged his phone, and slept. He told authorities that he had entered the home with intentions of having sex with the singer, though he claimed that he did not intend to use force.

Leon was charged with felony stalking, residential burglary, and trespassing, and a misdemeanor count of resisting arrest. In February of 2019, he pleaded guilty to charges of stalking, vandalism, and resisting arrest. The first-degree residential burglary charge was dismissed. While he avoided jail time, a judge sentenced him to five years’ probation and he has been ordered to take part in the county’s Office of Diversion and Reentry (ODR) program. Rihanna was also granted a criminal protection order against him.