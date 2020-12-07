Natalie Desselle Reid, 'B.A.P.S.' and 'Madea' Actress, Dead at 53

✖

Natalie Desselle Reid, the actress best known for her role as Mickey in the 1997 film B.A.P.S., has died. Reid passed away Monday, a statement shared to her Instagram account confirmed. She was 53. According to family members who spoke to TMZ, Reid died following a battle with colon cancer that she had kept private. According to the outlet, Reid had been diagnosed with cancer earlier this year and had spent her final days in hospice care.

"It is with extremely heavy hearts that we share the loss of our beautiful Natalie this morning. She was a bright light in this world. A queen. An extraordinary mother and wife," the statement announcing her death read. "Her diverse career touched so many and she will be loved forever. Naturally, we are grieving and processing this profound loss and we thank you in advance for respecting our privacy at this extremely difficult time."

Reid was best known for portraying her sidekick role opposite Halle Berry in the 1997 comedy film B.A.P.S. She also starred as Tammy in 2011's Madea's Big Happy Family. Her other film credits include Def Jam's How to Be a Player and Brandy's 1997 version of Cinderella, in which she portrayed the evil step-sister Minerva. Reid also held several roles on the small screen, with her TV credits including appearances in Built to Last, For Your Love, and the UPN series Eve.

News of Reid's death was immediately met with an outpouring of condolences and tributes, with her manager, Dolores Robinson, remembering Reid on Twitter as "a bright light. She was an amazing actress and comedienne but also an awesome mother & wife. Sending prayers to her family. I had the pleasure of managing her career." Another fan, mourning Reid's loss, called her a "gamechanger," noting that the actress "was one of the first Black women I can remember seeing in movies who looked like me. Though she was billed as the costar for BAPS and How To Be a Player, she was the absolute gamechanger. My goodness, what a loss for our culture. RIP to an icon."

Just absolutely decimated by this news...

Actress Natalie Desselle, a bright shining star passed away this morning. I got to know her when my mom was managing her.

She will be so missed...sending out prayers to her children and husband.

💔🙏🏽😢

Rest In Peace, Sweet Girl🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/BsyltHxKRG — Holly Robinson Peete😷🥰 (@hollyrpeete) December 7, 2020

Funeral arrangements have not been announced. Reid is survived by her husband, Leonard, and 3 children.