Nashville Mayor Threatens to Skip City’s Christmas Parade If Kid Rock Remains Grand Marshall

Nashville Mayor David Briley has threatened to skip the city’s Christmas Parade if Kid Rock remains the grand marshall.

“If Kid Rock is still the grand marshal tomorrow, the mayor is inclined not to participate,” Thomas Mulgrew, a spokesperson for the mayor, said in a statement given to The Tennessean.

When asked for clarification, Mulgrew explained that Briley is “leaning toward not being there,” but has yet to confirm his decision. “If someone else is chosen to be the grand marshal, he will participate,” he added.

Briley’s dilemma comes after Rock appeared on the Fox & Friends morning show on Friday and made some controversial remarks, including calling The View co-host Joy Behar a “b—.”

Kid Rock live on Fox & Friends: ‘Screw that Joy Behar bitch’ pic.twitter.com/N2fYLqm4vL — Aidan McLaughlin (@aidnmclaughlin) November 30, 2018

“God forbid you say something a little bit wrong, you’re racist, homophobic, Islamophobic, this that and another. People need to calm down get a little less politically correct,” Rock said while appearing live on the show.

“I would say, ‘love everybody,’ except I’d say, ‘screw that Joy Behar b—,’” he then added during the interview, which was filming in Nashville.

After Fox News host Steve Doocy apologized to viewers for Rock’s comment, the “Bawitdaba” rapper adjusted his comment.

“I mean lady,” he said, adding, “We all love this country and let’s have different ideas, but try to move forward and be more together. At the end of the day, we’re all Americans.”

Doocy then inquired if Rock was apologizing for his comment, to which the Michigan-born singer replied, “I apologize for the language, not the sentiment.”

The ladies of The View addressed the controversy on their show later that day, with co-host Sunny Hostin warning, “You come for one of us, you came for all of us, Kid Rock.”

“Well, all I can say is, this b— and these b—es would be happy to have you on the show and have a beer,” Behar said, adding how she didn’t really understand why he felt the need to single her out. “What does it say about me that he feels the need to say that, though? Who am I? I’m just a comedian on a show. Why doesn’t he go after the big shots?”

Conservative co-host Meghan McCain — whose ideals would likely line-up similar to Rock’s — then interjected that he probably did so because Behar has a “very powerful voice in this country.”

“I don’t agree with calling any woman a b— for having a political opinion,” McCain went on to say. “People do it to me all the time.”

At this time, there is no word on whether Piedmont Natural Gas — the company who hosts and co-sponsors the Nashville Christmas Parade — and the coalition of businesses responsible for choosing Rock as the grand marshal plan to drop him.