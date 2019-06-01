‘Nashville’ Alum Hayden Panettiere’s Family, Friends ‘Concerned’ Over Her Not Following Protective Order

Hayden Panettiere’s loved ones are worried the actress is still in contact with boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, despite the protective order stemming from his domestic violence arrest.

The couple had been in a whirlwind romance of sorts until the aspiring actor was arrested after an altercation with the Nashville star.

“It’s disturbing to family and friends that Hayden and Brian may not be following the court order,” a source told Us Weekly Friday. “There is not one single person out there who isn’t concerned about Hayden. What Brian did to Hayden is unacceptable behavior, and it’s not to be tolerated.”

Panettiere’s close friends and family members reportedly are not sure whether the pair has continued to see each other, despite the serious consequences that would come if they were caught violating the order.

“Violating the court order puts both of them in jeopardy. They could both get in serious trouble,” the source told the outlet. “Hayden’s friends and family are giving her space because she is going through a lot. They are being supportive as much as they can and as much as Hayden is willing to take it all in.”

As the case moves further, the actress’ close ones hope she realizes the severity of what happened.

“It’s going to take her some time to realize this is all for the best and to protect not just Hayden but other people. If it’s not Hayden, it will be someone else,” the source continued. “Everyone hopes she’s following the rules. Her friends check in with her. But when she wants privacy, no one can do anything.”

The insider claimed Hickerson is not living with Panettiere at the moment.

As previously reported in early May, Hickerson was arrested after police found “redness and marks” on the singer’s next following a fight between the two of them.

The South Carolina native allegedly “hit [Panettiere] on the face causing her to get dizzy,” a prosecutor claimed. Hickerson was charged with felony domestic violence on May 23.

The prosecutor also requested at a later court date for a judge to approve a protective order for the actress. The order requires Hickerson to stay 100 yards away from the Heroes star and not contact her on the phone, email or any third party.

The couple first got together in august 2018 following her split from fiancé Wladimir Klitschko. The exes share 4-year-old daughter Kaya.

“Hayden knows Brian has a bad temper and can be controlling, but there is an extreme attraction to it. And despite warnings from family and friends, the relationship seems solid,” a source told PEOPLE ahead of Hickerson being charged.