Nancy O’Dell’s Husband Files for Divorce

A year after Nancy O’Dell filed for a separation, her husband, Keith Zubchevich, has suddenly filed for divorce. The Entertainment Tonight host was already living apart from Zubchevich, and their legal matters were completely settled.

O’Dell and Zubchevich married in 2005. Zubchevich brought two children from a previous marriage — Tyler and Carson, and he and O’Dell had one daughter together — Ashby Grace Zubchevich.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In September of 2016, O’Dell filed for separation, citing “irreconcilable differences.” In the year since, the two have settled all the legal matters entailed in a break-up. They worked out a custody arrangement, divided all their property, and even determined that neither would have to pay child support or spousal support to the other.

Now, 14 months later, Zubchevich has filed for a divorce. His reason is also “irreconcilable differences.”

A legal separation is often a stepping stone to a real divorce. It’s a reversible measure, so couples who aren’t sure if they truly want to be apart permanently sometimes take it on a trial basis. That means that the divorce papers might simply be the nail in the coffin for Zubchevich and O’Dell — making their departure from one another permanent.

O’Dell has been in characteristically good spirits lately. She’s been active on social media, making frequent shout outs to her friend and HGTV star Drew Scott to support him on Dancing With the Stars.