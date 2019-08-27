MTV VMAs’ Most Shocking Looks of 2019 — and All Time

When you invite Miley Cyrus, Coco Austin, Taylor Swift, Blac Chyna, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga and friends to your party, then you’re going to get looks — shocking looks. Such is the scene, year after year after crazy year on the arrivals carpet of the MTV Video Music Awards.

If it’s not Cyrus showing up in space suspenders, then it’s Minaj showing up in, well, hardly anything, or Gaga showing up in a, well, meat dress.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The 2019 MTV VMAs, featuring out-there arrivals by the likes of Nikita Dragun, did an excellent job of carrying on the gilded traditions of an event that dates back to 1984.

Here’s a look at some of the most outrageous VMA red-carpet looks of all-time.

Blac Chyna (2019)

At the 2019 MTV VMAs, the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians player rocks a pink number that probably shocked no one more than Kylie Jenner (who modeled a similar dress weeks earlier).

Taylor Swift (2019)

The star, seen at the 2019 MTV VMAs, is not wrong: If your boots are long enough, you don’t need much else.

Nikita Dragun (2019)

The YouTube star accessorizes at the 2019 MTV VMAs.

Keke Palmer (2019)

The daytime-talk star makes Zack Morris jealous with her awesome phone at the 2019 MTV VMAs.

Veronica Vega (2019)

At the 2019 MTV VMAs, the Love & Hip Hop: Miami star doesn’t need a wallet — she’s got a money dress.

Coco Austin (2019)

The reality star leaves little to the imagination at the 2019 MTV VMAs.

Lil’ Kim (2019)

The rapper likes purple — like, a lot — at the 2019 MTV VMAs.

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid (2019)

The model sisters are visions in, well, beige at the 2019 MTV VMAs.

B. Simone (2019)

The comic brings the drama at the 2019 MTV VMAs.

Amber Rose (2018)

The model reports for duty at the 2018 MTV VMAs.

Jennifer Lopez (2006)

The multi-tasking entertainer looks ready to work a swim into her schedule at the 2006 MTV VMAs.

Beyoncé (2016)

The diva may have collided with a fringed bird shortly before this photo-op at the 2016 MTV VMAs. But she still makes the look work.

Lil’ Kim (1999)

The rapper says hello to red-carpet infamy at the 1999 MTV VMAs.

Katy Perry (2011)

The “Fireworks” singer keeps the UV rays away at the 2011 MTV VMAs.

Nicki Minaj (2012)

The performer seemingly channels Spider-Man at the 2012 MTV VMAs.

Miley Cyrus (2015)

The singer-actress is well-ventilated at the 2015 MTV VMAs.

Miley Cyrus (2015)

The star does it: She works yet another outrageous outfit at the 2015 MTV VMAs.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian (2015)

The hip-hopster gives his wife a hand at the 2015 MTV VMAs.

Nicki Minaj (2018)

The rapper makes the scene in typical low-key fashion at the 2018 MTV VMAs.

Farrah Abraham (2016)

The then-Teen Mom star is a wonder at the 2016 MTV VMA Awards.

Noah Cyrus and Lil Xan (2018)

The celeb couple, now an ex-couple, keeps in touch at the 2018 MTV VMAs.

Katy Perry (2017)

No, we don’t know what happened to the other side of the pop star’s gown at the 2017 MTV VMAs.

Lorde (2017)

Oh, Lorde. The “Royals” singer needs just a little help with her gown at the 2017 MTV VMAs.

Joe Jonas (2017)

The singer rocks a righteous mustache at the 2017 MTV VMAs.

Nicki Minaj (2011)

The performer is ready for any kind of air quality at the 2011 MTV VMAs.

Lady Gaga (2010)

The pop star is dressed to fill in her infamous meat dress from the 2010 MTV VMAs.

Lady Gaga (2010)

This is one of Gaga’s pre-meat dress gowns from the 2010 MTV VMAs. It’s not boring, either.

Marilyn Manson and Rose McGowan(1998)

The rock star looks as if he’s expecting warmer weather than his then-girlfriend at the 1998 MTV VMAs.

Lil Mama (2007)

The rapper rocks a pacifier at the 2007 MTV VMAs.

Z LaLa (2015)

The singer looks pleased to see the crowd at the 2015 MTV VMAs.

Nev Schulman and Laura Perlongo (2016)

The Catfish man and his then-future wife take the let’s-show-off-the-baby-bump routine to the next level at the 2016 MTV VMAs.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West (2016)

It’s nice of the fun couple to stop by the 2016 MTV VMAs after apparently just stepping out of the shower.

Fall Out Boy (2017)

Yes, this is just your usual, everyday award-show photo-op of a pop band … and, um, two folks in giant, furry costumes.

Marshmello (2018)

You gotta admit: The DJ’s marshmallow mask goes with any occasion, including the 2018 MTV VMAs.

Cardi B (2018)

The outrageous rapper shocks at the 2018 MTV VMAs in an outfit that’s, well, kinda stately.

Jessie J (2011)

The British singer-songwriter makes the most of a broken foot at the 2011 MTV VMAs.

Olivia Munn (2017)

The actress dares to be lipstick-different at the 2017 MTV VMAs.

Camilla Cabello (2018)

The “Havana” singer was the bomb at the 2018 European version of the VMAs, the MTV EMAs.