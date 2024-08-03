MTV Star Dies from Kidney Disease: Family Confirms Passing of Randal Malone
Randal Malone also starred in numerous horror flicks over the years.
Randal Malone, a family face to '90s MTV viewers has died, according to The Hollywood Reporter. He was 66.
Malone was a regular face on the original version of Singled Out, a game show that aired on the Paramount-owned cable channel. He played various characters that would pop up during the dating show's episodes. He also made appearances on Game Show Network and was an actor in the horror/sci-fi movie genre. His acting credits include The Crawling Brain, Frankenstein Rising, Dahmer vs. Gacy, The Curse of Lizzie Borden, Don't Look in the Cellar and the 2017 adaptation of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde. He also appeared in the 2018 holiday movie This Is Our Christmas.
Malone, who also served as president of The Southern California Motion Picture Council, died of kidney disease, his family told THR. He is survived by his mother (Shirley), two brothers (Donald and James), a sister (Allison) and Michael Schwibs, his partner of nearly four decades. Memorial service details are not available at this time.
Trending Now:
-
1Christina Applegate Reveals the One Plastic Surgery Procedure She Underwent
-
2'Mary Poppins' and 'West Side Story' Actor Dead at 90: Son of Bobby Banas Confirms His Passing
-
3The Comment That Ended Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott's Marriage
-
4Pauly Shore Refuses to Stop Richard Simmons Biopic Despite Family's Disapproval
-
5Why The Weather Channel Fired Legend Mike Seidel After 32 Years