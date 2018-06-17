‘GLOW’ Star Alison Brie Rocks See-Through Skirt at MTV Movie & TV Awards

GLOW actress Alison Brie turned heads on Saturday night when she arrived at the MTV Movie & TV Awards Show in Santa Monica, California on Saturday night.

Brie wore a sleek black dress with a white crossing pattern that ran throughout. The dress became see-through once it passed her waist, so she wore tights underneath.

Videos by PopCulture.com

She took to Instagram before arriving at the event praising the dress and her makeup team. The dress was made by designer Sandy Liang.

“Tonight’s look giving me LIFE,” Brie wrote.

The second season of the Netflix series GLOW, based off the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling televised professional wrestling promotion in the 1980s, had its first trailer released on Monday.

Brie has spoken on numerous occasion in the past on how the show presented different challenges compared to her previous roles in shows like Community and Mad Men. For starters, she had to film multiple nude scenes.

“Very early on in auditioning it was a case of, ‘Don’t come to any more auditions unless you’re comfortable with nudity, because it is a part of the show,’” Brie told Net-A-Porter back in December. “It was a deal-breaker, for sure. At that time, I just wanted to be on the show so much that I really didn’t care.”

“It was important that the show be a realistic portrayal of life in the way people live and the way they have sex,” she continued. “And also that our show be about every aspect of women’s bodies, and women not being ashamed of their bodies. We’re not being shot in a way that’s over-sexualizing us, or exploiting us. I found it very freeing and empowering, and I’m so glad that I did it.”

Another twist to the show is that all of the female actresses had to learn how to wrestle long before filming start and perform their own stunts during scenes shot in a wrestling ring.

“It was a really empowering and confidence-building and I walked away from the show a totally different person in the way I view my body and the way I think about myself,” Brie said in an interview with Australia’s News.com. “That relationship with my body, I think of it more — we became athletes doing this show.”

GLOW Season 2 will be released on Netflix in 10 30-minute episodes on June 29.