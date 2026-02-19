Ms. Shirley’s Cause of Death Released After Being Found Dead at Home

Activist Shirley “Ms. Shirley” Raines, who was known by millions for the work of her non-profit Beauty 2 The Streetz, died of hypertensive heart disease.

Raines’ daughter Danielle confirmed her mother’s official cause of death to TMZ on Wednesday, sharing that the homelessness advocate was being treated for high blood pressure at the time of her death at the age of 58.

A private service has been scheduled for Monday, with a public service set to be held at a later date.

Raines was found unresponsive on the floor next to her bed on Jan. 27, when Las Vegas Metropolitan police officers responded to her home in Henderson, Nev., following a welfare check request from her daughter, Rashawn Williams.



Raines’ work with Beauty 2 The Streetz, which provides aid to homeless populations such as Los Angeles’ Skid Row, was well-known on social media, and the organization has gained more than 6 million followers across Instagram and TikTok.

“It is with profound sorrow and heavy hearts that Beauty 2 The Streetz announces the passing of our beloved CEO and founder, Shirley Raines, affectionately known to so many as Ms. Shirley,” the organization shared on Jan. 28. “Ms. Shirley dedicated her life to serving others and made an immeasurable impact on homeless communities throughout Los Angeles and Nevada.”



“Through her tireless advocacy, deep compassion, and unwavering commitment, she used her powerful media platform to amplify the voices of those in need and to bring dignity, resources, and hope to some of the most underserved populations,” they continued. “This loss is devastating to the entire Beauty 2 The Streetz team, the communities we serve, and the countless individuals whose lives were forever changed by Ms. Shirley’s love, generosity, and selfless service. Her legacy will continue to live on through the work she started and the hearts she touched.”

Following Raines’ passing, numerous celebrities have paid tribute to her, with Brie Larson writing on Instagram, “Shirley was a true visionary who led with a level of empathy that changed the landscape of the communities she served.” The Captain Marvel actress added, “She dedicated herself to ensuring every person she met felt dignified, visible, and deeply loved.”

Lizzo also shared an emotional memorial on her Instagram Story, calling Raines a “rare” and “special” person. “She overserved the underserved and she helped the marginalized feel important,” the Grammy winner said through tears. “We’re going to miss you and we’re going to need you, Shirley. I’m so sad that you’re gone.”

