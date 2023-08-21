Movie Star Hospitalized for Viral Infection

Actress and model Zareen Khan is recovering after she was hospitalized due to a serious viral infection. The actress, known for her work in the Hindi film industry, revealed earlier this month that she was diagnosed with dengue, a mosquito-borne viral infection that can cause high fever, headache, body aches, nausea and rash, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Khan first revealed her hospitalization on Aug. 16 when she took to her Instagram Stories to share a photo of a glass full of juice, which she simply captioned, "#RecoveryMode," per Pinkvilla. The actress later returned to the social media platform to share a second photo showing herself receiving IV fluids. Khan revealed little about her hospitalization at the time, only writing, "#LifeUpdate." She later revealed on Instagram that she was in "recovery mode" and doing "much better" after she was diagnosed with dengue, which has been on the rise globally, per WHO.

Amid her health complications, fans were quick to send Khan well wishes for a speedy recovery. Commenting on her health update, one person wrote, "Get well soon Zareen," with somebody else commenting, "Get well soon Ma'am..Praying for your speedy recovery." Several people replied to the update with heart emojis. Khan has not provided another update at this time.

A beloved Bollywood actress, Khan made her acting debut alongside Salman Khan in 2010's Veer. She went on to gain further stardom after starring in the popular dance number Character Dheela with Salman in the 2011 comedy-drama Ready. Her other credits include Wajah Tum Ho, Housefull 2, Veerappan, Aksar 2, and 1921, with her last film, Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele, having released in 2021.

With two years having passed since Khan last appeared in a film, some have speculated that she was retired from acting. However, Khan previously tokd the Hindustan Times that her break from films was due to the health of her mother, who she said "is doing better now. She's not 100% fine, her health keeps fluctuating every now and then. But, I'm just happy whenever we have good days with her. These days are better because we're not running to the hospital every now and then."