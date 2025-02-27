Taiwanese actor Darren Wang’s blockbuster career hit an unexpected snag when authorities arrested him for allegedly orchestrating an elaborate scheme to escape mandatory military duty. The 33-year-old actor, who catapulted to stardom in the hit romance film Our Times (2015), was taken into custody at his residence on Feb. 18, according to The Straits Times. Following his arrest, Wang was released on NT $150,000 (approximately US $4,800) bail but maintained complete silence as he navigated through the crowd of reporters gathered outside the police station.

Investigators believe Wang, also known as Wang Ta-lu, connected with a criminal network specializing in helping wealthy individuals circumvent Taiwan’s conscription requirements. He allegedly transferred NT $1 million to this organization in exchange for fabricated medical documentation certifying a non-existent heart condition, which would exempt him from service obligations.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The case represents part of a more extensive investigation into military service evasion in Taiwan. Authorities apprehended the suspected mastermind, identified only by the surname Chen, along with two accomplices in January. These individuals reportedly lack medical qualifications, prompting officials to explore whether healthcare professionals participated in the fraudulent certification process.

Taiwan’s military service requirements mandate that all able-bodied men complete one year of duty. Though individuals may postpone service to pursue higher education, enlistment becomes mandatory before reaching age 36. Without valid exemption documentation, Wang is scheduled to report for military duty on March 13.

This isn’t the first time the actor has faced scrutiny regarding his military obligations. The Straits Times noted that speculation about potential service avoidance surfaced in 2015, with reports suggesting Wang rarely attended classes at Toko University in Chiayi despite using student status to delay enlistment. When confronted with these allegations previously, Wang dismissed concerns, stating: “I’m still young, why is there a need to dodge enlistment? I’ll serve when the time comes for me to do so.”

The controversy surrounding Wang’s case has intensified public debate about fairness in Taiwan’s conscription system. Many citizens have reportedly expressed frustration over perceived special treatment for celebrities and influential individuals. Social media platforms have seen numerous comments demanding equal application of military service requirements regardless of status or fame.

Beyond the individual case, Taiwanese officials have identified approximately 80 suspicious conscription exemptions between 2020 and 2024, where previously healthy individuals suddenly received medical disqualifications without prior health concerns. This broader investigation continues separately from Wang’s situation but highlights systemic concerns about military service evasion.

If convicted of deliberately avoiding military obligations, Wang could face severe penalties, including up to five years imprisonment under Taiwanese law. The actor’s representatives have remained largely unreachable for comment, with The Straits Times reporting that calls to Wang’s manager were repeatedly terminated after a single ring.

Wang’s entertainment career includes starring roles in the Chinese period drama The Wolf (2020) and recent appearances in the Taiwanese variety program Ai’s Kitchen (2024) alongside veteran actress-director Sylvia Chang. How this legal entanglement will impact his professional trajectory remains uncertain, though industry observers note that public perception may shift significantly depending on case outcomes.

As authorities continue investigating the broader military exemption scandal, Wang’s situation serves as a high-profile reminder of Taiwan’s ongoing efforts to enforce mandatory service requirements amid growing regional security concerns.