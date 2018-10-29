Most Memorable Celebrity Halloween Costumes So Far in 2018

While Halloween isn’t officially here until Wednesday, Oct. 31, this past weekend marked the first round of holiday parties for the year, with plenty of celebrities dressing up to get in the spirit as they turned out for a series of star-studded parties.

Due to their generally bigger budgets and impressive resources, celebrities are often able to pull off Halloween costumes that most people could only dream of, from dressing as their fellow entertainers to iconic characters from pop culture and everything in between.

Scroll through for some of the best Halloween costumes we’ve seen from stars so far this year.

Rita Ora

Ora was instantly recognizable as rapper Post Malone during a performance at Wembley Stadium in London, sharing a photo of her getup on Instagram. For her transformation, Ora rocked Malone’s signature curls and facial tattoos, along with a plaid shirt and denim jacket and carrying a bottle of Bud Light.

“Ima get Halloween started for you the right way… postttyyyyyy I LOVE YOU BRO @postmalone…ratatatatataata wassssss gooood!” she wrote.

Joe Jonas

The singer went meta at a Halloween party in West Hollywood by dressing as fiancée Sophie Turner’s Game of Thrones character, Sansa Stark, donning a blue dress and red wig for his look. Turner, meanwhile, went as an elephant, looking extremely comfortable in her plush ensemble.

Halsey

Halsey took inspiration from comic books for her costume, dressing as Poison Ivy for Halsey Presents: Gotham City. Wearing a long red wig, leaves and green body paint, the singer expertly channeled her inner villain as she posed for a set of photos on Instagram.

“fav costume of all time ever,” she wrote. “Also can’t believe we pulled off the gorilla / poison ivy dance from Batman and Robin. Oh yeah….we went there….”

G-Eazy

G-Eazy also went the DC Comics route, dressing as Two Face for his stint hosting a Halloween party at the Marquee nightclub in New York City on Saturday night. The right side of the rapper’s body was clad in an orange suit, his face bare, while the left side wore a purple-checked suit and green face paint to show off Gotham City D.A. Harvey Dent’s villainous alter ego.

Ariel Winter

Winter and boyfriend Levi Meaden chose a throwback for their couples’ costume, dressing as Pamela Anderson and Kid Rock for their night out, the Modern Family star wearing a blonde wig and shimmering silver two-piece and Meaden sporting a long blonde wig, black fedora, white tank top and jeans.

“Don’t worry, we’re also concerned by the accuracy,” Winter joked on Instagram.

Harry Styles

Styles paid homage to another entertainer with his costume, dressing as Elton John to attend the Casamigos Halloween Party in Beverly Hills on Friday. The singer donned a sequined Los Angeles Dodgers uniform and a pair of large, glittering sunglasses in a nod to John’s look for his performance at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles in 1975.

Kendall Jenner

Jenner attended the Casamigos Halloween party at Catch Las Vegas on Saturday, opting to go as a fembot from Austin Powers and wearing a sheer pink dress with fur trim, coordinating shoes, pink silk gloves, a tiny pink purse and voluminous blonde wig. Inside the party, the model was joined by friends dressed as Austin Powers and Foxxy Cleopatra.

George Clooney

Clooney and good friends Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford collaborated on their costumes for the Casamigos Party in Las Vegas, with Clooney and Gerber dressing as pilots and Crawford as an old-school flight attendant, complete with gogo boots.

Nicky Hilton Rothschild

Hilton Rothschild also looked close to her heart for costume inspiration, wearing a sparkling gold dress, matching heels and a tiara for her version of sister Paris Hilton’s 21st birthday look.

“21 again tonight!” she wrote. “PH vibes.”

Paris Hilton

Meanwhile, Hilton opted to go full fantasy creature with her costume, dressing as a neon Furby-unicorn hybrid for the Casamigos Halloween Party in a holographic skirt, feathered bra top and matching headpiece and knee-high lace up boots complete with butterfly wings.

In a sparkling video posted to Instagram, Hilton dubbed the creature her #SpiritAnimal.

#SpiritAnimal ✨✨?✨✨

Gabrielle Union

Union channeled her inner rockstar when she dressed as No Doubt frontwoman Gwen Stefani, wearing a blonde wig, plaid pants, a sweatband on her wrist, a white tank top that read “Gwen” and Stefani’s signature red lipstick. The actress debuted her costume with a video of herself rocking out to No Doubt’s “Just a Girl,” simply writing, “No. Doubt.”

No. Doubt. @gwenstefani

Photo Credit: Getty / Bryan Steffy