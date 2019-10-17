‘The Most Beautiful Woman in the World’ Named, and Twitter Is Furious It Isn’t Beyonce

Bella Hadid was recently named the most beautiful woman in the world based on the “science” of the Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi by cosmetic surgeon Dr. Julian De Silva, but the British cosmetic surgeon’s methodology is receiving quite a bit of backlash. In addition to calling the practice outdates, social media users are also upset that Beyoncé came in second place behind Hadid.

The Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi is a measure of physical perfection reportedly adapted from the “golden ratio” artists and architects used during the European Renaissance to map out their masterpieces. Scientists adopted the mathematical formula to help explain why some people are considered beautiful and others less so. Professor Kendra Schmid appeared on The Oprah Winfrey Show in 2009 and said that on a perfect face, the length of an ear is equal to the length of the nose, and the width of an eye is equal to the distance between the eyes.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Based on that scale, De Silva ranked Hadid, 23, as the most beautiful — followed by Beyonce, Amber Heard and Ariana Grande. Other celebrities on the list include Taylor Swift, Kate Moss, Natalie Portman and Scarlett Johansson. De Silva added that Beyonce “looks incredible as she approaches her 40s,” but that he took away points for her eyebrows and chin.

But beauty is in the eye of the Beyholder, especially when the Bey Hive is involved. Many took to Twitter to voice their outrage over the rankings, with some arguing that Beyonce is the most beautiful and others arguing the two women shouldn’t be compared at all.

Really??? Putting out articles like this, for what purpose??? To make girls feel worse about themselves in this modern world, and how does science even fold into this, this is one thing that science should stay out of got more things to focus on… getting cures for diseases. — Martyn Kempster (@martykempy) October 16, 2019

Bella & Beyoncé are both literally the most beautiful women in the world, lets not say one is hotter than the other, thank you. pic.twitter.com/b5Skgcf0F8 — Delbin Nunez 🇩🇴 (@delbiyonce) October 16, 2019

“They brought it back! Now they’re talking about Bella Hadid‘s chin versus Beyoncé’s chin! Ridiculous,” one Twitter user wrote.

“They said Beyoncè is the 2nd most beautiful woman in the world…2nd to Bella Hadid..?” another said.

“First of all, Bella Hadid is 23 years old and looks Beyoncé’s age. That should cancel her rating out,” someone else wrote.

“This is precisely why young girls and women obsess over their looks. Being told that ‘this’ is perfect….” another said.

“For once I don’t agree with science, we should not be telling young girls ‘you need to look like this to be beautiful’ each person has their own uniqueness which makes them who they are, you are all beautiful in your own way !” one person wrote.