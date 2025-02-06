Morning Show Personality David ‘Ace’ Cannon Dead at 56

A voice that brightened countless morning commutes has fallen silent. David “Ace” Cannon, the veteran radio personality who spent three decades entertaining Southeast U.S. listeners, died Tuesday, according to a social media announcement from his sister, Piper Wilson.

“Please keep my family in your prayers as my brother, David Ace Cannon passed away today,” Wilson wrote in the post. WCNC reports that Cannon was 56, with no cause of death immediately disclosed.

The news comes just months after Cannon’s unexpected departure from The Ace & TJ Show in September 2024. According to Distractify, he addressed his exit in October through a since-deleted Instagram video, expressing gratitude to listeners “for their love and support during this very difficult time” while discussing personal growth. “I never really took the time to heal myself while working through difficult situations in the past,” he explained. “I’m working on becoming the man I want to be, achieving the goals I want to achieve and most importantly being the best father that I can be to my children.”

His former show, now rebranded as The TJ & Riggins Show with producer Bryan “Riggins” Weber joining Ritchie “TJ” Beams as co-host, shared their grief on social media: “Our Prayers are with our brother. We are devastated by the news. Please keep Cade, Shonnette, Dax, Amanda and Piper in your prayers.”

Fox 8 notes that Cannon’s radio legacy extended beyond entertainment. He and co-host TJ operated charitable initiatives, including “Ace & TJ’s Grin Kids” and established “Payton’s Promise” in 2020, following the tragic loss of Cannon’s 21-year-old daughter in a car accident that year.

The Lake Norman resident’s broadcasting career began in 1993, with WCNC reporting that The Ace & TJ Show first aired in Louisiana and Alabama before finding its Charlotte, NC home in 1998. Over the years, the comedy-talk program became a staple across various frequencies, including 95.1, 96.1, and most recently, 104.7.

HITS 96.1, an iHeartMedia station where Cannon previously broadcast, praised his impact: “For years, he was an important part of so many people’s lives, providing companionship and laughter to his many listeners and colleagues. Our thoughts are with Ace’s loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.”

Fans have flooded social media with tributes, with one listener writing, “Devastated doesn’t begin to explain it! I grew up listening to Ace and TJ. I still listen now but honestly, it’s not the same without the Ace, and now it never will be. Listening to the radio daily is so wild. You feel like you know people without really knowing them and Ace was such a bright spot for so many. TJ my heart hurts for you because I know you and Ace have been best friends/partners forever. And my heart breaks for his boys, Cade and Dax.” Funeral arrangements had not been announced at the time of reporting.