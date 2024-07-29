Popular Radio Personality Dies of Cancer: Tammie Holland Was 53

Beloved St. Louis-based radio personality Tammie Holland has died. The Emmy-nominated media veteran, who hosted the This Week with Tammie Holland podcast and fronted FOXY 106.9 FM's first all-black female radio show, The Real Breakfast Crew, died in hospice surrounded by family and friends on Saturday, July 21 following a years-long battle with stage IV colon cancer that spread to her lungs and eventually her brain, according to KSDK. She was 53.

"It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of our beloved colleague and friends, Tammie Holland," Foxy 106.9 shared in a statement. "Tammie was more than just a coworker to us – she was a bright light ion the office, always with a kind word and a warm smile. Her dedication to her work and her passion for life inspired us all. We will deeply miss her laughter, her wisdom, and her infectious enthusiasm. Rest in peace, Dear Tammie. Our thoughts are with her loved ones during this difficult time."

Born on May 20, 1971, Holland initially pursued a career as a flight attendant before eventually falling into broadcast by way of the Broadcast Center of Clayton, where she connected with instructor Marc Clarke, the co-host of the top-rated Breakfast Crew morning show for Majic 108 FM, according to The St. Louis American. She went from being Clarke's intern to Breakfast Crew co-host with Tony Scott, going on to cement herself as a household name in the St. Louis region. Holland was notably a leading voice on FOXY 106.9 FM's first all-Black female radio show, The Real Breakfast Crew, hosted the This Week with Tammie Holland podcast, and worked as an overnight news anchor at 5 On Your Side in the '90s.

In 2021, just two months after her 50th birthday, Holland announced that she was diagnosed stage IV colon cancer. The cancer spread to her lungs and eventually her brain, with Holland announcing just a few weeks before her passing that she was entering hospice care.

Following her passing, a two-hour tribute was held for Holland on Monday, July 22, with listeners calling in to share tributes to her. Holland's colleagues have also paid tribute, with Don "DJ Wrekk-1" Williams, Foxy 106.9 FM, remembering her as "more than a talented broadcaster. She was a kind, compassionate and generous soul who touched countless lives through her work. As we remember Tammie's life and legacy, we take comfort in knowing that her spirit will continue to live on through the countless lives she touched – and the memories she created."

Holland was laid to rest on Tuesday, July 23.