Television personality Matthew Wright, a regular on ITV's This Morning, has been grappling with a severe health crisis that has left him in excruciating discomfort. The 59-year-old presenter recently shared a series of candid updates about his condition, which began with intense neck pain during a house move earlier this month.

Initially, Wright sought medical attention and was prescribed medication that seemed to alleviate his symptoms. However, the relief proved short-lived as he found himself once again in intense agony, necessitating another urgent hospital visit.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Wright kept his followers informed about his ordeal. In his initial post, he attempted to reassure his audience, stating, "Pregabalin is good, pain now just annoying. I don't want to tear my head off any more! Getting an MRI tomorrow and guided steroid injection some time after. Hopefully that'll do the job. Thanks again for the love never experienced pain like it!"

Unfortunately, Wright's optimism was quickly dampened. Mere hours after his first update, he reported a sudden and severe flare-up of his condition. The presenter described the pain as "screaming" and "grinding." This unexpected deterioration led to another emergency hospital admission, with Wright writing, "Unbelievable. I'm back in hospital after the nerve kicked off big time, screaming grinding pain. Paramedics once again incredible but no resolution on the horizon which is a bit grim frankly x."

Despite the challenging circumstances, Wright maintained a positive outlook regarding the medical care he received. He commended the National Health Service (NHS) for their excellent treatment and revealed that he had been prescribed stronger medications. In a follow-up post, he shared, "Another excellent NHS experience. More drugs, stronger ones and a hope things might improve in the next couple of weeks. F—ing hope so coz I've had enough of this already. Thanks for your good wishes again."

Fans and well-wishers flooded the comments section with messages of support and empathy. One fan wrote, "Oh mate, I really feel for you. I hope something can be done soon, to find a permanent resolution." Another added, "I'm sorry you're going through this. It can really wear you down emotionally and psychologically. Just remember to be kind to yourself and heal."

Wright's current health crisis comes at a time when his career is experiencing a notable upswing. In November 2023, he took over as the host of LBC's Weekend Breakfast show, replacing Andrew Castle. This new role complemented his regular appearances on This Morning, where he contributes to discussions on current affairs.

The presenter's time in the public eye has been long and varied. For nearly two decades, from 2000 to 2018, Wright was the face of Channel 5's popular debate show, The Wright Stuff. His departure from that long-standing role marked a significant shift in his career, with Jeremy Vine stepping in as his successor.