'DWTS' Pro Val Chmerkovskiy Reveals Painful Injury From 2023: 'I Went Through Some Stuff'

Val Chmerkovskiy is sharing some painful moments from 2023. The Dancing With the Stars pro, 37, took to Instagram Wednesday to give fans an up-close-and-personal look at the neck injury he suffered last year, posting images from the hospital as part of a year-long reflection.

The pro dancer shared some images of his X-rays, which appear to show a cervical fusion of some kind, alongside an image of him lying in a hospital bed while wearing a neck brace. In a video of the same scene, the voice of Chmerkovskiy's wife Jenna Johnson, 29, can be heard, "Okay, time to walk around!" Chmerkovskiy agrees, "Let's do it," noting that he would have to detach his drip first. A massive scar alongside the front of the dancer's neck can be seen in another photo.

Also included in the reflection on 2023 is a photo of Chmerkovskiy with his 13-month-old son Rome and another of him cuddling his dogs. Chmerkovskiy, who took home the 2023 Mirror Ball trophy with DWTS partner Xochitl Gomez, showed off his dance moves in another video, ending the look back with a photo of his shadow on a road. "This time last year I went through some stuff," he captioned the post.

Chmerkovskiy's friends and followers were quick to wish him well, with DWTS alum Ginger Zee and Amanda Kloots weighing in in the comments. "What a journey. Sending all love and continued healing," wrote Zee, as Kloots added simply, "Whoa!!!" Another of the dancer's followers commented, "So glad you are okay. What a year but look at you! DWTS champ, beautiful wife, cutest little son ever, amazing family and friends. You are blessed!!!"

Chmerkovskiy previously hinted at a major injury in March 2023, saying at the time that he "almost lost [his] ability to move" in an Instagram post. "Thank you friends and fans and family for the beautiful wishes," he wrote at the time. "This last year I had a son and lost a grandfather. Felt better than ever and almost lost my ability to move. I had fallen deeper in love with my wife and had my heart ripped open by a failing marriage elsewhere." He continued, "Life is hard, and the older you get the harder it becomes. But nothings more peaceful than tomorrow to a man going through pain today. It all passes, always. I'm happy I got to feel it all."