Morgan Freeman Accused by Eight Women of Sexual Harassment, Inappropriate Behavior

Morgan Freeman is facing multiple sexual harassment and misconduct allegations, according to a new report.

Multiple women who have worked with the star on some of his films have come forward to claim that he committed various sexually inappropriate acts against them, such as trying to lift one production assistants skirt repeatedly.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The skirt-lifting incidents took place on the set of the recent film Going In Style, and it reportedly became so bad that Freeman’s co-star “Alan [Arkin] made a comment telling him to stop.” The woman then added, “Morgan got freaked out and didn’t know what to say.”

Another woman, who worked on the crew of 2012s Now You See Me, told CNN that 80-year-old Freeman not only harassed her, but a number of other women on set.

“He did comment on our bodies,” she said. “We knew that if he was coming by … not to wear any top that would show our breasts, not to wear anything that would show our bottoms, meaning not wearing clothes that [were] fitted.”

The news outlet further reports that they spoke with a total of 16 people, eight of whom detailed personal incidents of what they defined as sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior. CNN goes on to add, however, that all 16 provided information that helped to outline what appears to be a pattern of harassment behavior on part of the actor.

Freeman’s alleged harassment did not just take place on film sets, as it is also reported that some of his behavior was witnessed at the offices of his production company, Revelations Entertainment.

His business partner Lori McCreary is alleged to have witnessed at least one incident, in which Freeman made some disparaging comments about a female who was seeking a job with the Producers Guild of America, which McCreary is co-president of.

These accusations against Freeman come less than a month after the man who was convicted in the death of his step-granddaughter claimed that the two had a sexual relationship.

While the trial was underway, text messages surfaced that appeared to suggest Freeman and E’Dina Hines, the daughter of a woman who Freeman and his first wife adopted together, were romantically involved.

Reportedly, Hines sent a message to her ex-boyfriend Lamar Davenport, the man convicted in her death, that suggested she was having trouble with an unnamed older man.

“I don’t ask him for advice,” Hines allegedly wrote. “He was calling to ask me … I blocked him for myself not for you because men who equal grandpa feelings don’t need to be in my life at all.”

The texts were not reported to explicitly name Freeman, but during the course of a conversation about Hines’ and and Davenport’s relationship, she is alleged to have texted that “when it comes to … your grandfather, there’s a submissive love that will always be there.”

In the past, both Freeman and Hines publicly denied the allegations that they ever had a sexual relationship.

Photo Credit: Conan / IMDB

