More Adele Beach Photos Surface Revealing Her Frolicking in the Water With a Drink

New photos of Adele on the beach have surfaced as fans continue to discuss her “body transformation.” The singer has lost a total of 42 pounds according to The Daily Mail, which published the latest candids from her beach trip. She wore a light dress as she relaxed by the sea.

Adele has been turning a lot of heads lately after some dramatic weight loss. The 31-year-old singer appeared transformed to many when pictures from her Caribbean vacation emerged. The latest photos show her kicked back in the sand, drinking from a clear plastic cup and laughing animatedly with fans.

Videos by PopCulture.com

As before, Adele wore a blue dress with white polka dots on it. It had a short skirt and three-quarter-length sleeves, with a low cut in both the front and the back. She accessorized with a red patterned handkerchief around her neck, gold bracelets and gold hoop earrings.

Adele & Harry Styles were spotted together in Anguilla, Caribe yesterday. 🏝 pic.twitter.com/SbjKCI6W0J — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 4, 2020

Adele was seen hanging out with singer Harry Styles and talk show host James Corden at the beach. She chatted with others as well, laughing, frolicking and even dipping into the water a bit.

Many fans were floored by Adele’s appearance, with some even suggesting that she had lost too much weight, or lost it too fast. Others fired back that it is nobody’s business but Adele’s, and pointed out that the singer has been documenting her healthy streak on Instagram for anyone who was paying attention.

Adele reportedly employed fitness guru Joe Wicks, also known as The Body Coach to oversee her transformation. She also hired personal trainer Dalton Wong, who has worked with stars like Jennifer Lawrence in the past.

Adele has posted workout highlights and healthy meals on Instagram over the last several months. She is reportedly relying on The Sirtfood Diet method, which entails lots of plant-based meals and very little sugar.

At the same time, she has gotten into weight training as well as reformer pilates. All of this has added up to not only weight loss, but renewed health and vitality. A source close to Adele told The Sun that she has a “new lease on life” back in June.

“Adele has been out enjoying herself and she sees that as her priority at the moment, along with being a mum to Angelo,” they said. “Her mates are glad she’s letting loose and there’s nothing but good feelings towards her.”