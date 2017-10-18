Molly Ringwald Says ‘Director Stuck His Tongue’ in Her Mouth at 14

Molly Ringwald is the latest in the group of women revealing the sexist nature of Hollywood.

Following the New York Times’ investigation into Academy Award-winning film producer Harvey Weinstein, which found a multitude of sexual harassment claims over the course of 20 years and ultimately led to him being fired from the Weinstein Company and his removal from the Academy of Motion Pictures, Ringwald is disclosing her own experience with sexual harassment.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Up Next: Here Are All of the Accusations Against Harvey Weinstein Over the Decades

The star, best known for her role in Sixteen Candles, says that while she didn’t experience sexual harassment at the hands of Weinstein, she was warned about working with him, and while starring in one of his 1988 films, she witnessed many uncomfortable moments. Her observations of him led her to see him as “volatile.”

Ringwald’s own experiences with sexual harassment came from others, including directors and crew members that she worked with.

“When I was fourteen, a married film director stuck his tongue in my mouth on set,” she wrote in a column for The New Yorker. “When I was thirteen, a fifty-year-old crew member told me that he would teach me to dance, and then proceeded to push against me with an erection.”

More: Here’s Why Women Are Posting ‘Me Too’ on Facebook and Twitter

Ringwald continued in the column to state her experiences, recalling when she was forced by a director to allow an actor to put a dog collar on her. She also goes on to speak of DreamWorks co-founder Jeffrey Katzenberg, who once commented about Ringwald that, “I wouldn’t know her if she sat on my face.”

By speaking out and joining the number of other Hollywood stars, Ringwald is hoping for a future where “young women will one day no longer feel that they have to work twice as hard for less money and recognition, backward and in heels. It’s time. Women have resounded their cri de coeur. Listen.”