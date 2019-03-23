‘Modern Family’ Star Sarah Hyland Spends Weekend With Boyfriend Wells Adams After Hospitalization

Sarah Hyland had a relaxing weekend with boyfriend Wells Adams after her hospitalization last week.

Hyland, known for playing Haley on ABC’s Modern Family, filled her Instagram Story with clips of her Saturday afternoon. She and Adams were splayed on a cozy sectional couch as Hyland explained to her followers that she was out of the hospital and celebrating the day’s obscure national occasion.

“Well, I’m out of the hospital and Wells just informed that it’s national… what day?”

“Puppy day,” Adams said, leaning in, “but that’s bull—, because—” Adams and Hyland spoke in unison, saying: “every day is National Puppy Day.”

“We did not plan this,” Hyland added in text over the clip. She then added a couple of more short videos zooming in close on two dogs sharing the couch with the couple. She shooed Adams out of the way so that she could get a good shot of one, while the other was lying beside her.

The adorable look into the couple’s home life comes just one day after Hyland revealed that she had been hospitalized with a 104 degree fever. The actress posted a selfie from a hospital bed, explaining her issues in sarcastic detail.

“When you stressed from having pink eye and a viral respiratory infection so yo #endo decides to kick down the door and say HELLO,” she wrote.

Hyland suffered in style, however, posting another selfie later on revealing that she had brought a silk pillow and a face mask with her to the hospital. The actress has experience with these kinds of things, as she has been open with fans about her myriad health issues.

Hyland suffers from kidney dysplasia. In December, she underwent her second kidney transplant after her body rejected the first. Earlier this year, she opened up about the whole experience in an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, saying that her medical issues had prompted suicidal thoughts.

“At the time I was 26, but after 26, 27 years of just always being sick and being in chronic pain every single day and you don’t know when you’re going to have the next good day, it’s really, really hard,” Hyland said. “I would write letters in my head to loved ones of why I did it and my reasoning behind it, how it was nobody’s fault. I didn’t want to write it down on paper because I didn’t want anybody to find it. That’s how serious I was.”

“It ended up being myself that got me out of that,” she continued. “I had to do it on my own. I told myself I had to do it on my own.”

Hyland appears on Modern Family every Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.