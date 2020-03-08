‘Modern Family’ Star Sarah Hyland Is Full of Jokes During Beach Bikini Photoshoot

Sarah Hyland is washing away the sadness and tears of Modern Family ending with a look back to a trip to the beach. She shared a snapshot with her Instagram followers earlier in the week that left little to the imagination.

But that doesn’t mean she isn’t willing to have a laugh about her situation. Hyland jokes in the caption of the throwback photo that she’s not as comfortable as she looks according to The Daily Mail.

“Fun Fact: Sand hurts your knees,” Hyland wrote, tagging her fiance Wells Adams and adding the tags “thirsty Thursday” and “tbt” for throwback Thursday.

Wells couldn’t help commenting on the photo, apparently blindsided that it was a throwback.

“What kind of crazy person sits on this sexy ass pic for over a year?!?” Adams wrote, earning a long string of laughter from his future wife.

She also got a question from Ready or Not star Samara Weaving, wondering where the bikini she’s wearing is from.

Other fans chimed in with their takes and praise, including a few that agreed with her take on sand.

“Omg… my friends n I tried to get a cute running pic of us on the beach… and who knew running on sand was hard! Needless to say it didn’t happen,” one fan wrote.

“Yeah it does. It also feels like s— between your toes once you get wet and dry,” another added.

“Meh its an exfoliant so a little pain is good i guess,” a third noted, defending sand from all the jokes.

Hyland is no stranger to sharing stunning snapshots of her life on Instagram. Recently she had to go to battle in defense of her Modern Family sibling Ariel Winter against some commenters trolling her choice of dress during the show’s wrap party. After seeing the comment that asked what Winter was thinking, Hyland responded.

“That she’s a sexy and confident woman,” Hyland wrote. “Everyone that is making a negative comment about my sister can back the f— up because I WILL NOT tolerate it!”

The series finale of Modern Family will air on April 8 on ABC at 9 p.m. ET.