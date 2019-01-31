‘Modern Family’ Cast Member Sarah Hyland Wishes Ariel Winter ‘Happy Birthday’

Sarah Hyland is proud of her TV “baby sister” Ariel Winter.

The Modern Family star took to Instagram Monday to wish her co-star a happy 21st birthday, along with a photo of each other in a recent event.

“I can’t believe it. My baby sister is 21 today!!!!” Hyland wrote on the post. “I remember meeting [Ariel Winter] a month after she had turned 11. She loved wearing black and saying outlandish things. 10 years later…not much has changed it’s been an honor to watch you grow in to the woman you are today!!!!

“Very very lucky to have you in my life. Love you [Ariel Winter]!!! And happy frikkin birthdayyyy!!!!!” she ended the post.

Winter celebrated her birthday in style, sharing a video from the celebration which included her friends singing happy birthday to her around a Domino’s pizza instead of the typical birthday cake.

View this post on Instagram 21! A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Jan 28, 2019 at 9:20pm PST

Hyland has had quite the eventful season on the ABC comedy series, as it as revealed in a recent episode that her character, Haley Dunphy, is pregnant with twins.

In a recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Hyland opened up about having to wear the pregnancy baby bump while filming the show, revealing it gels like a “really big leotard with a bowling ball in it.”

“I feel pregnant when I’m in the belly,” she said. “Today at work I went into crafting and I was like, ‘Oh, that donut looks really good.’ And then I had four donuts. I was like, ‘It’s fine! I’m eating for three.’”

The latest episode of Modern Family also featured a hilarious misunderstanding for Alex (Winter), as she thought her boyfriend was trying to ask her parents for her hand in marriage.

After freaking out to Claire (Julie Bowen), it is revealed that he was just trying to pitch an investment opportunity to his girlfriend’s parents. Though she was disappointed by the turn of events at first, Alex and her beau admitted they weren’t ready to get engaged yet, but they might be made for each other.

Modern Family airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.