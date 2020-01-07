Ariel Winter Reportedly ‘Definitely Dating’ Luke Benward Following Levi Meaden Split

Ariel Winter and Dumplin‘ actor Luke Benward may be keeping their rumored romance low key, but they are “definitely dating.” According to a source who spoke to Us Weekly, the Modern Family star and Benward have been together since December, their romance sparking just months following Winter’s split from her Levi Meaden.

“Ariel is really happy with Luke and thinks he is a great match for her,” a source told the outlet. “She loves his energy and charisma and feels very comfortable around him. Ariel is trying to keep her relationship with Luke somewhat private and isn’t telling a ton of people that they’re dating, but they are.”

Winter and Benward were first linked in early December after they were spotted together spending time with friends at Delilah in West Hollywood, just two months after the actress’ split from Meadan, whom she had dated for almost three years.

“It was very clear they are a couple and they were affectionate all night long. They had their arms wrapped around each other and he put his hand on her waist,” a source told E! News at the time. “They took pictures together with his phone and posed with their faces together. They came out [of Delilah] around 1:45 a.m. and stood rubbing each other’s backs as they waited for their car. They never took their hands off of each other.”

Although the rumored romance has been kept low key, the couple have been spotted together on rare occasions and have even left sweet messages for one another on social media.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Winter and Benward were spotted together at the InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globes after party on Sunday, Jan. 5. Winter was reportedly seen introducing her potential new beau to three of her friends, with a source claiming that the actress “seems really happy” in her new relationship.

That same day, Benward couldn’t help but gush about Winter in the comments section of a makeup-free selfie Winter shared on Instagram, writing, “Told ya, you wayyyyyy cuter.”

Winter and Benward even reportedly rang in 2020 together in southern California, though neither of them have publicly confirmed their rumored romance.