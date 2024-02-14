Model Marie Helvin, 71, Poses in Racy Lingerie After Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Model Marie Helvin is marking a new chapter in her life, following her 2022 breast cancer diagnosis. The 71-year-old is part of a Valentine's Day campaign with intimate apparel label, Bluebella, which sees her posing in some racy lingerie.

Helvin spoke with PEOPLE about the new campaign, and shared, "I think, like every woman, I want to wear something beautiful and sensuous. Just because you turn 70, it doesn't mean that you stop wearing lingerie and then you're only going to wear big pants." She went on to say, "I just don't see that there's any problem with it. Yes, I'm 71, but I love lingerie. I love buying it. I love wearing it. So do all my friends the same age. I don't think age has anything to do with it."

The new images come after Helvin was diagnosed with stage-one breast cancer two years ago. She has since undergone a mastectomy and reconstruction. Notably, Helvin also shared that her mother had breast cancer.

"It really taught me that what you think is fair, what you think you have, it's not always the real truth of the matter," Helvin told PEOPLE. "I thought I was the healthiest person. I don't drink, I don't smoke. I'm in the gym every day. I don't eat meat. I run. And this happened to me."