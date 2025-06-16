‘Mobland’s Lisa Dwan Shares Heartbreak Following Her Dad’s Death on Father’s Day

MobLand star Lisa Dwan is mourning the loss of her father.

The actress, who stars as O’Hara Delaney on the Paramount+ crime drama, shared the heartbreaking news Sunday that her dad Liam Dwan died on Father’s Day at the age of 86.

“Liam Dwan always knew how to make an entrance and today on Father’s Day of all days, an exit. My Dad 1939 -2025 RIP,” Dwan captioned a gallery of images of herself and her father. The actress also paid tribute to her father on her Instagram Stories, where she shared several more photos, including an image of her 3-year-old daughter Luna, whose face was painted like a butterfly, sitting beside her grandfather.

Dwan was surrounded with messages of support ad condolences from her famous friends, with her MobLand co-star Joanne Froggatt responding with a series of heart emojis. This Morning’s Clodagh McKenna commented, “Oh darling…. I’m so sorry May he rest in peace. Sending love xxxx,” as Irish singer-songwriter Imelda May added, “Oh darling I’m so sorry! It’s awful to lose a wonderful Dad. Sending my love.”

Liam was an amateur actor in his home town of Athlone, in County Westmeath, Ireland, according to The Irish Times. Dwan followed in her father’s footsteps, charting an acting career of her own. After making her acting debut as Agnes in an adaptation of Oliver Twist, co-starring Elijah Wood and Richard Dreyfuss, in 1997, the actress went on to land a series regular role as Princess Deirdre on Saban’s Mystic Knights of Tir Na Nog, Dwan appearing in 50 episodes of the show from 1998 until 1999, per her IMDb profile. She has since gone on to star in The Big Bow Wow, Fairy City, Rock Rivals, and Top Boy, among others.

Dwan can currently be seeing portraying lawyer O’Hara Delaney in Guy Ritchie’s MobLand, which broke the record as the biggest Paramount+ global series premiere ever with 2.2 million global viewers on its March 30 premiere. Also starring Pierce Brosnan, Helen Mirren, Paddy Considine, Lara Pulver, Mandeep Dhillon, Jasmine Jobson, Geoff Bell, Daniel Betts, Lisa Dwan, and Emily Barber, the show centers around two mob families as they clash in a war that threatens to topple empires and lives.

The series wrapped its 10-episode debut season, which is available to stream on Paramount+, earlier this month. It hasn’t yet been renewed for Season 2.