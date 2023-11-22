'Mob Wives' Star Renee Graziano Checks Into Rehab Following Relapse

Reality shows have come and gone, but one that remains iconic is Mob Wives. The show debuted on VH1 in 2011 and ran for six seasons, chronicling the complex relationships of daughters, wives, and ex-wives of big-time mob bosses throughout New York and New Jersey. The most notable cast members from the show include Renee Graziano, Drita D'Avanzo, Carla Fiacciolo, Karen Gravano, and Angela Raiola. Raiola, affectionately called Big Ang, was the heart of the group. She unfortunately passed after the show's end in 2016, leaving many of the already estranged friendships permanently shattered. Some of the cast members have struggled personally since the show's end, most publicly Graziano.

The reality star has been open about her struggles with addiction. In 2022, Graziano told TMZ Thursday that she was working with Jason Wahler to try and end her pill addiction. The Hills alum battled addiction issues himself and partnered with The Red Songbird Foundation, which is a nonprofit that helps those struggling with substance abuse and trauma-related mental health issues, to help others. Graziano was connected with Wahler after working with famed addiction specialist, Dr. Drew Pinksy, who hosted VH1's Celebrity Rehab and Teen Mom.

Recently, she entered a treatment facility to try and kick the addiction once more. Her manager, Chris Giovanni, told TMZ she called him from a treatment center in Texas, where she was accompanied by a counselor and only had 10 minutes to talk, after relapsing and suffering an overdose.

The overdose reportedly occurred in mid-September from what Graziano called a "bad batch" of an unspecific drug she'd gotten from a dealer. She says her addiction started after the death of her father, Anthony Graziano, who died in 2019. But her addiction she says began in her 20s when she got hooked on sleeping pills. In her talk with TMZ, she also says she deals with anxiety, depression, and former abusive relationships -- which included sexual assault.