Missy Peregrym, ‘FBI’ Star, Shares Inspiring Coronavirus Message

FBI star Missy Peregrym is sharing words of encouragement with her fans amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. On March 13, the actress, who is currently expecting her first child with husband Tom Oakley, took to Instagram with a few inspiring words, sharing a post by Brené Brown.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Missy Peregrym (@mperegrym) on Mar 13, 2020 at 8:04pm PDT

“I agree with this [100]. More than ever we need to be hopeful and share the d– toilet paper,” Peregrym wrote alongside an image that read, “We’re all in this together. Hand washing. Social distancing. Community thinking. We. Our. Us.”

“Surviving this crisis will take a shift in mindset, and that’s tougher than we think – especially when we’re afraid,” Brown wrote in her original post. “Fear and anxiety can drive us to become very self-focused. This global pandemic is a real case of ‘getting sick together’ or ‘staying well together.’ Our choices affect everyone around us. There is no such thing as ‘individual risk’ or ‘individual wellness.’”

“This is the ultimate reminder that we are inextricably connected to each other,” it continued. “Turning away from collective action right now – as tempting as it is – will only generate more pain.”

The post went on to encourage people to embrace “our global interconnectedness (from a safe distance)” and “think about others as we make choices is, ironically, our only path to safety for ourselves and the people we love.”

“We can all get really s—y really fast when we’re afraid,” it acknowledged. “I get it. I’m using deep breaths along with my personal mantra: ‘ Try to be scared without being scary.’ Feel free to borrow both – they can help.”

The post also acknowledged that it’s “normal for everyone to be on our nerves,” such as “the people who aren’t following the rules, the 10-second hand washers, etc.”

“But, like it or not, we just can’t give up on people. We’re all we have,” it concluded. “Stay awkward, brave, and kind. Love each other. Spread calm.”

Globally, there have been more than 956,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus and more than 48,500 deaths. On March 25, the United States surpassed both China and Italy to become the country with the most confirmed cases of the virus. As of Thursday morning, cases in the U.S. had surpassed 216,500 with fatalities reaching more than 5,100, according to a Johns Hopkins database.