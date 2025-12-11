Miss Universe Contestant’s Serious Injuries Revealed After Falling off Stage

Miss Universe’s Miss Jamaica, Dr. Gabrielle Henry, suffered serious injuries after taking a shocking fall during the pageant primaries in Thailand last month.

Two weeks after Henry, 28, fell off the stage during the preliminary evening gown category on Nov. 19, the Miss Universe Organization and Henry’s family came together to share an update on the pageant queen’s condition.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Dr. Henry suffered a serious fall through an opening on the stage while performing her walk during the preliminary competition on November 19, 2025, resulting in an intracranial hemorrhage with loss of consciousness, a fracture, facial lacerations and other significant injuries,” the statement released by the Miss Universe Organization on Monday shared. “She was immediately admitted to intensive care in Bangkok, where she remained in critical condition under constant neurological monitoring, and continues to require 24-hour specialist supervision.”

BANGKOK, THAILAND – NOVEMBER 19: Miss Universe Jamaica, Gabrielle Alexis Henry, showcases her evening gown during the 74th Miss Universe Preliminary competition on November 19, 2025 in Bangkok, Thailand. (Photo by Mohan Raj/Getty Images)

Henry is scheduled to return to Jamaica “in the coming days,” accompanied by a “full medical escort team,” after which she will be transferred directly to the hospital for “continued treatment and recovery.”

The Miss Universe Organization continued that it has “stood beside Gabrielle and her family as if she were their own, assuming full and immediate responsibility without hesitation,” covering “all hospital, medical, and rehabilitation expenses in Thailand, as well as the accommodation and living costs for Dr. Henry’s mother and sister, who have remained by her side throughout this difficult period.”

“In addition, the Miss Universe Organization is funding the medically escorted repatriation flight arranged by the hospital and has committed to covering all future medical expenses arising from this incident,” the statement continued.

Miss Jamaica Gabrielle Henry walks on stage during the 2025 Miss Universe national costume presentation in Nonthaburi, north of Bangkok, on November 19, 2025. (Photo by Lillian SUWANRUMPHA / AFP)

Henry’s family is “deeply grateful” to the Miss Universe Organization for their “unwavering compassion, presence, and love shown,” noting that their response “has gone beyond professional responsibility and reflected devotion and protection of the family.”

The Miss Universe Organization also shut down reports that Henry “contributed in any way to the incident,” calling them “entirely inaccurate” and affirming that there had never been “blame” attributed to the contestant.

“Dr. Henry and her family extend their heartfelt thanks to the people of Jamaica, the Miss Universe community, and supporters worldwide for the overwhelming outpouring of love, prayers, and encouragement,” the statement continued.