Mischa Barton’s Ex Agrees Not to Release Her Alleged Sex Tape

Mischa Barton has finally gotten some peace in her alleged “revenge porn” case against ex-boyfriend Adam Shaw.

Court documents obtained by E! News show that the judge ordered a five-year mutual restraining order against both parties.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The agreement requires that the former The O.C. star and Shaw “shall stay 100 or more yards away from each other, their residences, pets, vehicles, and places of employment, and shall have no contact directly or indirectly with each other” via phone, social media, text messaging or emails.

Shaw, who maintains he does not have any sexual tapes of his ex, has agreed “not to directly or indirectly, or through any agent, sell, distribute, show, give away or assign in any way any intimate photos or videos of Mischa Barton. He further agrees that he has not to date done so nor attempted to do any of the foregoing.”

“The signing of this agreement is not an admission by Adam that he possesses or attempted to sell any intimate photos or videos of Mischa Barton,” the documents read.

Barton’s legal battle against Shaw over these alleged tapes began in March, when tabloids published that one of her exes had filmed intimate situations without her knowledge or consent and was attempting to sell them.

The actress held a press conference to discuss the “revenge porn” being shopped around by a former flame for more than $500,000.

“This is a painful situation and my absolute worst fear was realized when I learned that someone I thought I loved and trusted was filming my more intimate and private moments without my consent, with hidden cameras,” Barton told reporters at her press conference in March. “And then I learned something even worst — that someone is trying to sell these videos and make them public.”

Barton vowed to pursue legal action against her ex, who she later claimed was stalking her.

Though her sex tape scandal appears to be winding down, Barton’s year has been thwarted with video footage that paints her in a negative light.

Earlier this year, film showed Barton hanging onto a fence and appearing to be on a drug-fueled rant, yelling obscenities and acting erratically. In mid-February, the actress found herself making headlines once again after she crashed a U-Haul truck into an apartment building.