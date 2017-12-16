Minnie Driver Slams Matt Damon Following Comments About Sexual Assault

Following his recent comments about sexual harassment suggesting there is a “spectrum” of abuse, actor Matt Damon is getting slammed by actress and former co-star, Minnie Driver.

On Friday, the Good Will Hunting star and ex-girlfriend of Damon took to Twitter to detail her upset with the 47-year-old actor after he made comments to ABC reporter Peter Travers about Harvey Weinstein and the plethora of sexual misconduct allegations sweeping the news world.

In his interview with Travers, Damon said there is a “spectrum of behavior” when it comes to sexual harassment.

“I do believe that there’s a spectrum of behavior, right?” Damon said. “And we’re going to have to figure — you know, there’s a difference between, you know, patting someone on the butt and rape or child molestation, right? Both of those behaviors need to be confronted and eradicated without question, but they shouldn’t be conflated, right?”

Driver took to social media with three words: “[Good] God, SERIOUSLY?”

Driver went on to write that she found it “interesting” how men had opinions about how women view sexual misconduct.

Gosh it’s so *interesting how men with all these opinions about women’s differentiation between sexual misconduct, assault and rape reveal themselves to be utterly tone deaf and as a result, systemically part of the problem( *profoundly unsurprising) — Minnie Driver (@driverminnie) December 15, 2017

When a fan commented to Driver that she thought the comments were initially a “parody” and that Damon couldn’t have responded like that, Driver replied it was “such bullocks.”

There are so many men I love who do NOT frame the differentiation between sexual misconduct assault and rape as an excuse or worse- our problem. Such bollocks.. — Minnie Driver (@driverminnie) December 15, 2017

In the interview with Travers, Damon admitted just how much he knew and didn’t know prior to the Weinstein’s alleged actions becoming public.

“A lot of people said, ‘Well, Harvey — everybody knew.’ As you were saying, that’s not true,” Damon said. “Everybody knew what kind of guy he was in the sense that if you took a meeting with him, you knew that he was tough and he was a bully, and that was his reputation. And he enjoyed that reputation, because he was making the best movies out there …

“Nobody who made movies for him knew [about the rape allegations] … Any human being would have put a stop to that, no matter who he was. They would’ve said absolutely no. You know what I mean?

“I knew I wouldn’t want him married to anyone close to me. But that was the extent of what we knew. I mean, and that wasn’t a surprise to anybody. So when you hear Harvey this, Harvey that — I mean, look at the guy. Of course he’s a womanizer.”

Weinstein was the first in a long line of public figures in the entertainment industry who have been called out for sexual misconduct over the past few months, from Louis C.K. to Al Franken.

Damon described this movement as a “watershed moment.”