Mindy Kaling Wants to ‘Write Things for’ John Goodman and Laurie Metcalf

In the aftermath of the Roseanne cancellation, Mindy Kaling is vying for the chance to “write things” for two of the veteran sitcom’s stars, Laurie Metcalf and John Goodman.

Laurie Metcalf and John Goodman let me write things for you — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) May 30, 2018

“Laurie Metcalf and John Goodman let me write things for you,” the actress and writer wrote in a tweet Wednesday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Kaling has made a name for herself a comedy TV writer, having previously written for and starred in The Office and The Mindy Project. She currently writes and stars in NBC’s Champions and recently got the green light for Hulu’s adaptation of Four Weddings and a Funeral.

Unlike a few of their co-stars, Metcalf (Jackie Harris) and Goodman (Dan Conner) have remained silent on the show’s cancellation following show creator and star Roseanne Barr‘s racially insensitive tweet comparing former Barack Obama advisor Natalie Jarrett to an ape.

Michael Fishman, who played Roseanne and Dan’s son D.J. Conner, wrote that Tuesday was “one of the hardest [days] in my life,” adding that he was “devastated” for his fellow cast and crew members who lost their jobs due to Barr’s tweet.

Fans of the show echoed Fishman’s sentiments, feeling empathy for everyone who lost their jobs, and some fans, including The Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons, are even lobbying for a Barr-less Roseanne spinoff featuring Metcalf’s character Jackie.

One Twitter user shared a fan-made poster for the imagined new series along with a tweet that read, “Can ABC make this happen? We don’t need #roseanne we need #JACKIE.”

The poster showed a photo of Jackie, Roseanne’s sister, along with the slogan “You watched it for her anyway.”

Parsons shared the fan-made poster on Instagram to share his support for Metcalf, who also plays his own on-screen mother, Mary Cooper, on Big Bang. “haha YES,” he captioned his post.

ABC abruptly canceled the upcoming season of Roseanne after Barr’s offensive remark toward Jarrett in which she joked she was a product of the Muslim Brotherhood and the Planet of the Apes. Barr later apologized for the remark, then claimed to be leaving Twitter.

However, mere hours later, she returned to the social media platform, tweeting, retweeting and interacting with some of her supporters. At one point, she slammed co-star Sara Gilbert (Darlene Conner) for saying she was “disappointed” with Barr’s remarks, which Gilbert called “abhorrent.”

“Wow. unreal,” Barr tweeted at Gilbert.

She also responded to Fishman’s statement, saying that he threw her “under the bus” when he said he did not agree with her tweet.

Other co-stars and big names in Hollywood have also criticized Barr, like Roseanne producer Tom Werner and former star and ex-husband Tom Arnold.

Since the cancellation news, Barr has been dropped by ICM Partners and reruns of the original series and the revival have been pulled from CMT, TVLand, Paramount Network, Laff and Hulu.