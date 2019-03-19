Milo Ventimiglia Proposes to Kate Beckinsale in ‘Late Late Show With James Corden’ Skit

Last week, Kate Beckinsale and Milo Ventimiglia co-starred in a Late Late Show skit with James Corden, complete with a mock proposal.

Ventimiglia proposed to Beckinsale in a unique skit on the late night program, though that was only where the twists started. The soap opera-style segment was titled “The Bold and The Lyrical,” and it featured Beckinsale, Ventimiglia and Corden playing out a love triangle using only Bruno Mars lyrics for dialogue.

The effect had fans rolling with laughter. The skit put some odd constraints on the actors as they expressed love, anger, jealousy and confusion all through the pop musician’s words. It was so convoluted that at one point, Ventimiglia lapsed into another song.

“I’m off the deep end,” Ventimiglia said as he realized Beckinsale was sleeping with Corden. “Watch as I dive in, I’ll never meet the ground.”

“Oh, no, sorry, I think that’s Lady Gaga,” Corden cut in.

“Definitely, that’s ‘Shallow’ from A Star is Born,” Beckinsale added.

“Oh, right, it’s been stuck in my head ever since the Oscars,” Ventimiglia said. From there, the fourth wall break ended seamlessly, with Ventimiglia turning to Beckinsale and saying: “you make me feel like I’ve been knocked out of heaven.”

The skit ended with Beckinsale choosing Ventimiglia and accepting his proposal. The two ran out the door in celebration before returning for a bow. Later, they both appeared on the show’s usual set for more standard interviews.

Ventimiglia talked about a recent award he received from Harvard University, as well as 2006 appearance in Fergie’s music video for “Big Girls Don’t Cry.” Meanwhile, Beckinsale shared a gruesome story about her cat, who is having digestive issues.

During the interview, Beckinsale did not address her new romance with Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson. The actress has kept relatively quiet about the relationship, only addressing it in sarcasting Instagram comments. Fans are buzzing about the 20 year age difference between Beckinsale, 45 and Davidson, 25, but on the most recent episode of SNL, Davidson urged them not to.

“It doesn’t really bother us,” he said. “So if you have questions about a relationship with a big age difference, just ask Leonardo DiCaprio, Jason Statham, Michael Douglas, Richard Gere, Jeff Goldblum, Scott Disick, Dane Cook, Derek Jeter, Bruce Willis, Harrison Ford, Tommy Lee, Alec Baldwin, Sean Penn and whoever the president of France is. Mel Gibson, Billy Joel, Mick Jagger, Sylvester Stallone, Eddie Murphy, Kelsey Grammer. Larry King, Larry King, Larry King, Rod Stewart and Donald Trump.”

Hopefully, Davidson was not put off by the proposal skit on The Late Late Show.