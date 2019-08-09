Milla Jovovich Pregnant: ‘Resident Evil’ Star Expecting Third Child at 43

Resident Evil star Milla Jovovich is expecting her third child with husband Paul W.S. Anderson, the actress announced on Wednesday. Jovovich said she learned she was pregnant 13 weeks ago, but because she lost her last pregnancy and her age, she did not want to share the news until now. Jovovich, 44, and Anderson, 54, are already parents to daughters Ever, 11, and Dashiel, 4.

Jovovich shared a bathroom selfie, showing off her small baby bump, alongside a long caption.

“Knocked up again,” Jovovich wrote. “After I found out I was pregnant 13 weeks ago, I had a mixture of feelings ranging between complete joy and utter terror. Because of my age and losing the last pregnancy I didn’t want to get attached to this potential baby too quickly.”

She continued, “That was obviously not fun and the last few months have been my family and I living on pins and needles waiting for a slew of different test results to come in and spending most of our time in doctors offices. Thank goodness we’re in the clear AND we found out that we’ve been blessed with another girl! Anyway, wish me and my baby luck! I send you all a lot of love and I’ll keep you posted on my progression!”

Many of Jovovich’s famous followers shared in the actress’ joy with excited comments on Instagram.

“So happy for you guys,” model Alessandra Ambrosio wrote.

“Congratulations, my sweet. Glad all is well. Take it easy and all the blessings to you and little baby girl,” model Natalia Vodianova added.

“Congratulations mama bear! This is wonderful news,” actress Alexandra Shipp wrote.

Anderson and Jovovich have been married since 2009. They worked together on six Resident Evil movies between 2002 and 2016, four of which were directed by Anderson. Jovovich also recently starred in Hellboy, Future World, Shock and Awe and Zoolander 2.

In May, Jovovich revealed on Instagram that she needed an emergency abortion two years ago while she was shooting a film in Eastern Europe.

“I was 4 1/2 months pregnant and shooting on location in Eastern Europe. I went into pre term labor and told that I had to be awake for the whole procedure,” the Fifth Element actress wrote. “It was one of the most horrific experiences I have ever gone through. I still have nightmares about it. I was alone and helpless. When I think about the fact that women might have to face abortions in even worse conditions than I did because of new laws, my stomach turns.”

Jovovich’s next movie is Monster Hunter, another video game adaptation directed by Anderson, which hits theaters in September 2020.

