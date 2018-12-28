All the Details on Miley Cyrus’ Chic and Classy Wedding Gown

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth tied the knot in a secret, intimate wedding the weekend before Christmas, and the couple kept it simple and classy — including Cyrus’ gorgeous wedding dress!

The “Can’t Be Tamed” singer donned a silk satin ivory gown from designer Vivienne Westwood that cost just $9,000. The label confirmed to USA Today that Cyrus selected the off-the-shoulder Long Cocotte Dress, which is part of the brand’s made to order section of its bridal line. The corseted design retails for $8,600 and is available from Vivienne Westwood New York.

Cyrus and Hemsworth tied the knot in Tennessee on Sunday in front of friends and family, which included Hemsworth’s brother Chris, as well as Brandi, Noah, Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus.

Fans got the first clue that a happy celebration went down when friends of the couple posted snapshots from the wedding on Instagram. Photos included Cyrus in her wedding gown and Hemsworth in his tuxedo while the two stood in front of cupcakes and a cake. Another photo depicted friends standing in front of Mr. and Mrs. balloons.

Since then, both Cyrus and Hemsworth have confirmed their nuptials on social media, sharing sweet black and white pictures from the occasion and retweeting well wishes. Cyrus even replied to a fan who congratulated her for marrying the “hottest man in Hollywood” with “I knoooowwwww right?”

The news came to the delight of many fans, who have been following the couple’s love story for nearly a decade now. The two met when they co-starred together in the Nicholas Sparks movie, The Last Song, in 2009. In 2010, they confirmed they’d taken their onscreen romance off screen and announced their engagement two years later, when Cyrus was 19.

The two ended their relationship in 2013 — breaking many hearts — and went on to date other people. Cyrus and Hemsworth were rumored to have reconciled at the end of 2015, and confirmed in 2016 that they’d gotten back together. It wasn’t long before Cyrus was spotted wearing her engagement ring again, but the couple seemed to be in no rush to walk down the aisle.

Judging from their intimate ceremony, it seems they finally found the perfect time and spot!