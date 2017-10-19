Watch: Miley Cyrus Surprises Las Vegas Shooting Victim

.@MileyCyrus surprises Las Vegas shooting victim Katrina Hannah w a message. Miley saw our past profiles of Katrina, who is just back in CA. pic.twitter.com/rfzva4ntKR — Elex Michaelson (@abc7elex) October 18, 2017

Katrina Hannah was one of the hundreds of victims injured when a gunman opened fire on the Route 91 Harvest country music festival in Las Vegas on Oct. 1. Hannah was shot twice, once in the shoulder and once in the neck, and is now back in California with her family, ABC 7 reports.

A longtime Miley Cyrus fan, Hannah was in for a surprise on Tuesday when one of her friends showed her a video message the singer had made for her.

ABC 7 reporter Elex Michaelson, who shared the clip on Twitter, wrote that Cyrus had seen the station’s previous coverage on Hannah.

“Hi Katrina, this is Miley,” Cyrus says in the clip. “I’ve heard about you from so many wonderful people. Your name got to me from so many friends, some contestants on The Voice.”

“They said that you’re a huge fan, and I just wanted you to know that I’m thinking about you all the time,” the Voice judge continues. “Sending all good, healing, and peaceful vibes to you, all your family and your friends. I hope you’ll feel better soon and just want you to know that you’ll be on my mind and on my heart. See ya!”

Hannah shared that her first thought when the shooting began was that fireworks were going off. She was almost immediately shot, and a friend used his EMT skills to apply a tourniquet. Later, a Marine she didn’t know escorted her to the hospital.

“I just remember telling him I loved him,” Hannah said. “I didn’t know him, he was a stranger. I remember telling him I loved him and to call my mom,” she said. “I can’t even believe a stranger would sacrifice his life instead of running himself to save me.”

After receiving Cyrus’ message, Hannah said she was overwhelmed.

“I cannot believe it. I cannot believe how much this has gone crazy,” she said. “So much love…I cannot. I’m overwhelmed, overwhelmed by the love.”

