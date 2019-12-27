Miley Cyrus Urges Fans to ‘Start Dating Your Best Friend’ in New Photos With Cody Simpson

Miley Cyrus is giving her fans some relationship advice following her divorce from ex-husband Liam Hemsworth. The “Mother’s Daughter” singer, who’s now in a new relationship with fellow singer, Cody Simpson, is encouraging her fans to “start dating” their “best friend.”

Simpson celebrated Christmas with Cyrus and her family over the holidays before sharing photos of themselves on a casual date night following the family gathering. In a pair of photos, fans could tell she was beaming with happiness alongside Simpson.

In one photo shared to her Instagram Story, she revealed a little secret with her fans saying, “Start dating your best friend ASAP.” She captioned that image of the pair alongside another selfie of the two, titling that one “Besties.”

Simpson also captured the silly side of Cyrus lifting up her shirt as she walked towards the table. “Who is this stone cold fox,” he wrote with the clip. The pair shared several images on both of their accounts that gave fans a peak inside their Christmas holiday together. Simpson even gave Cyrus a gorgeous gold skull necklace for the holiday titling it “museum quality” for his “queen.”

The two started dating in October following her split from longtime partner Hemsworth. The two were together for almost a decade and got married just two days before Christmas in 2018, but recently called it quits after photos leaked of Cyrus and Brody Jenner‘s now ex, Kaitlynn Carter making out and getting cozy in Italy together. Cyrus’ celebration with Simpson fell only one day after Cyrus settled her divorce from Hemsworth, on what would have been their one year anniversary as a married couple.

Simpson hanging out with the Cyrus family also shut down rumors that the pair had split. When they first got together, they posted several photos and videos of each other to their social media accounts, then suddenly stopped, leading fans to assume they had gone their separate ways. Not only that, but Simpson was also spotted with Playboy model Jordy Murray in New York City, while Cyrus gave her fans a throwback post about her 2015 holiday song called “My Sad Christmas Song.” However, it appears the two have not split and are still going strong and their Christmas photos prove it.

As for Hemsworth, he took some much needed time off and went back home to Australia to get away from all the drama happening in Hollywood regarding he and Cyrus. It seems as though he has moved on quickly as well and seems to be as happy as Cyrus is now.