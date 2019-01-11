Miley Cyrus Supports Lindsay Lohan’s New Reality Series: ‘Best Show Ever’

Lindsay Lohan has officially returned to the spotlight with her new MTV reality show, Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club, which premiered on Tuesday, Jan. 8.

The show follows Lohan as she manages her club in Mykonos, Greece, alongside business partner Panos Spentzos and a new group of VIP hosts.

The series arrived to mixed reviews from critics, one of which prompted Miley Cyrus to step in and set things straight, with the singer commenting on an Instagram post displaying the article, which called the show “painful voyeurism.”

“Lies!” Cyrus wrote. “It’s the best show ever.”

That article wasn’t the only negative thing written about Lohan’s show, but the 32-year-old told Us Weekly that while she “of course” was nervous about entering into reality television, she wasn’t going to shy away from the idea.

“Well, it’s always what people are going to say about it,” she explained. “It’s a risk I was willing to take. And also what all the VIP Hosts were going to be like because I wasn’t ready for it yet.”

Despite her nerves, Lohan shared that her sense of self will help her ignore any naysayers.

“I never really cared about who’s rooting against me,” she said. “I know I’m a strong person.”

While the show’s focus is on Lohan running her luxury club in Mykonos, the actress told Entertainment Tonight that there will still be plenty of drama involved.

“But for me, it’s the camera’s flipped,” she said. “I mean, [the cast is] in Mykonos, it’s their first time in Mykonos coming from America, and so that in itself is enough, and they’re on camera now and so everyone’s different and I see that and I recognize that.”

The actress added that she’s a “tough” boss as well as “focused, caring,” and a “businesswoman.”

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Lohan called her show “an opportunity” to move on from her past, a past she hopes people will “please just leave me alone and just give me positive affirmations” for.

“This is a time for me to just show people that the past is the past and we’re only moving forward,” she said. “It was definitely a juxtaposed position that I was put in, and I really appreciate that and admire it because these kids also have their own issues they’re going through in those moments, and I got to have some insight and get to know these people.”

Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club airs Tuesdays on MTV at 8 p.m. ET.

Photo Credit: Getty / Dia Dipasupil