Miley Cyrus Getting Slammed for Latest ‘She Is Coming’ Tweet That Is Dangerous for People with Epilepsy

On Thursday night, Miley Cyrus posted a tweet featuring a flashing graphic that read “She is coming,” with the star offering no explanation for the cryptic image.

The graphic featured the words on a plain background, which alternately flashed black and white and top speed in a strobe light-like fashion.

Several of Cyrus’ fans instantly noted that the image could be dangerous for people with epilepsy, imploring the singer in the comments to take the tweet down.

This seems very dangerous. Maybe you should delete this? — Branden Harvey (@BrandenHarvey) May 10, 2019

this is dangerous for people with epilepsy/migraines etc. for health reasons, needs to be replaced. — nicole (@ourelectra) May 10, 2019

This seriously needed an epilepsy warning — kirsten 𓃰 (@castillok917) May 10, 2019

Not convinced giving people seizures without warning is really all that smart as marketing campaigns go. — Andrew Paul Wood🤔😒 (@AndrewPaulWood) May 10, 2019

Miley, on Twitter videos auto play, so if someone with epilepsy saw this and didn’t know what it was, before they could even figure it out it would start strobing this fast automatically. Please consider reposting just a photo with the text or something? this is dangerous lol — Lori Beynon (@loribeynon) May 10, 2019

Cyrus also shared the same three words in three separate videos on Instagram, with fans leaving similar comments on those clips.

“This could trigger seizures and needs an epilepsy warning,” wrote one, with another sharing, “You need to put a sensitive content warning for people with seizures.”

“Damn, hope none of her followers are epileptic,” a third comment read. “I’m a fan of you but this could send other fans with epilepsy into a seizure.. i’m lucky I have mine controlled,” a fourth person noted.

Cyrus’ video is a reference to her new music, as the Tennessee native’s social media bios now read “SHE IS COMING 5/30” along with a crown emoji.

She also posted a photo of herself standing in front of a microphone with several keyboards behind her, using the hashtag #SheIsComing.

The phrase could be the title of Cyrus’ upcoming seventh album, which is officially completed, according to the 26-year-old. On Thursday morning, she tweeted that she had played the album for staff at iHeartRadio, who “f—ing flipped and so will you.”

Cyrus’ most recent album was 2017’s Younger Now, which featured the single “Malibu.” In 2018, she added vocals to producer Mark Ronson’s song “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart,” and shared in a January interview on iHeartRadio’s Most Requested Live with Romeo that she and Ronson have collaborated on a number of tracks for her new project, including one song called “Bad Karma.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Theo Wargo