Miley Cyrus Slammed by Baker Who Claims Singer Stole Her Cake Design

The heat is rising between Miley Cyrus and a local baker.

Cyrus recently announced her collaboration with Marc Jacobs and Planned Parenthood posting a series of photos to her Instagram account. However, one, in particular, caught the attention of now many.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Cyrus posted a photo of her licking a cake that reads “Abortion is healthcare.”

Becca Rea-Holloway, who goes by The Sweet Feminist, was quick to call Cyrus out claiming the design and wording on the cake were stolen ideas from her page.

Holloway shared the photo to her Instagram account writing, “It is a direct theft of my own original artwork from May 2018, with no credit. It’s literally my exact handwriting, message, and concept.”

She continued to call the “Wrecking Ball” singer out saying this was “inexcusable.”

She then took to her Instagram stories asking for those who are familiar with artwork to message her.

“This is my art work without credit! Anyone who knows anything about intellectual property/art work plz send me a message!” she posted.

Cyrus was quick to respond, posting, “Hi, we saw the image online and didn’t realize it was yours. We will absolutely tag you for your work.”

She ensured Holloway that the photo was not on any merchandise, only the cake.

“It is just on the post and not on the merchandise but we will absolutely tag you and give you the credit for your art,” Cyrus added. “If you could please correct your post, as we’re going to make sure you have all the credit you deserve … thanks for sharing your art and inspiring us.”

Though Cyrus responded with a kind-worded message, it didn’t set well with Holloway.

“It doesn’t change the fact that my work was used without my consent and it is not sufficient,” Holloway replied.

“This is not ‘inspiration’ it’s theft,” she added.

Cyrus has kept the photo on her page — with what seems like no plans of taking it down — but she did tag Holloway in her post to give her the credit.

Cyrus posted several other racy photos to advertise her new collaboration.

The former Hannah Montana actress recently took to Twitter to express her rage after she was inappropriately grabbed by a fan while she and her husband Liam Hemsworth were walking together.

“She can be wearing what she wants. She can be a virgin. She can be sleeping with 5 different people. She can be with her husband. She can be with her girlfriend. She can be naked. She CAN’T be grabbed without her consent,” she tweeted, adding the hashtag “[Don tF— With My Freedom]” as reference to a lyric from her new song “Mother’s Daughter.”