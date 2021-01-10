Miley Cyrus Celebrates Sister Noah's 21st Birthday With Funny Warning to Not 'Get Near as Drunk as I Did'

Miley Cyrus shared some helpful words of advice for her sister, Noah Cyrus, who celebrated her 21st birthday on Friday. Cyrus, 28, warned her younger sister not to "get near as drunk as I did" when she celebrated the milestone birthday. The "Midnight Sky" singer did have more serious thoughts to share with Noah, recalling how she was "such a rockstar" when Cyrus' pitbull mix Mary Jane died earlier this week.

"Happy birthday to an icon living [Noah]," Cyrus wrote on Instagram, alongside photos taken shortly after Noah was born. "I love you baby sister turned big sister. The day you were born I never knew that one day the roles would be reversed and you would be the one taking care of me. You were such a rockstar thru the experience of losing Mary Jane."

Cyrus said she "couldn't have gotten here" without Noah. "You lead me to making the hard but right decisions," Cyrus continued. "You’ll have many more of those choices in your own life & I am here for you every step of the way." She later offered some important advice. "Don’t get near as drunk as I did," she wrote. "I practically missed my own party cause I spent the night over the [toilet]."