Miley Cyrus Celebrates Sister Noah's 21st Birthday With Funny Warning to Not 'Get Near as Drunk as I Did'
Miley Cyrus shared some helpful words of advice for her sister, Noah Cyrus, who celebrated her 21st birthday on Friday. Cyrus, 28, warned her younger sister not to "get near as drunk as I did" when she celebrated the milestone birthday. The "Midnight Sky" singer did have more serious thoughts to share with Noah, recalling how she was "such a rockstar" when Cyrus' pitbull mix Mary Jane died earlier this week.
"Happy birthday to an icon living [Noah]," Cyrus wrote on Instagram, alongside photos taken shortly after Noah was born. "I love you baby sister turned big sister. The day you were born I never knew that one day the roles would be reversed and you would be the one taking care of me. You were such a rockstar thru the experience of losing Mary Jane."
Cyrus said she "couldn't have gotten here" without Noah. "You lead me to making the hard but right decisions," Cyrus continued. "You’ll have many more of those choices in your own life & I am here for you every step of the way." She later offered some important advice. "Don’t get near as drunk as I did," she wrote. "I practically missed my own party cause I spent the night over the [toilet]."
The second-eldest Cyrus sibling, Metro Station guitarist Trace Cyrus, also shared a tribute to Noah, who is the youngest of Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus' children. Trace shared photos taken at the same time Cyrus' pictures were, when they all met Noah for the first time. "She was a cute baby but damn that's a beautiful mullet I was rocking," Trace, 31, wrote. "Love you Noie!! Can't believe you're all grown up."
Noah's mother shared the longest birthday message for her daughter. Tish recalled how people told her to not give birth to Noah at midnight on Jan. 1, 2000 because everyone was worried about the hospital machinery shutting down because of Y2K. "Anyway, You made it until Jan 8th and what a special day it was," Tish wrote. "We always called you the Music City Miracle! (there's a story behind this) Anyway, I LOVE you so much and I know how much you LOVE me right back." Billy Ray Cyrus tweeted a video of Noah singing as a young child, adding, "Happy Birthday [Noah]! Love you so much and so proud of you!"
Brandi Cyrus, 33, also shared photos of herself meeting Noah for the first time in her Instagram Story. Brandi also made a joke about the fleece sweater she wore in the picture. She is the editor of StyleNative.com.
Happy Birthday @noahcyrus! Love you so much and so proud of you! pic.twitter.com/oiZJuHgWEF— Billy Ray Cyrus (@billyraycyrus) January 8, 2021
@LilNasX with @noahcyrus gives me lifeeeee!!! happy birthday noah cyrus!! ✨✨ pic.twitter.com/mkbGuTNSNW— ✨ 𝚋𝚒𝚕𝚕 ✨ ᔕTᖇᗴᗩᗰ ᕼOᒪIᗪᗩY (@BillNasX) January 8, 2021