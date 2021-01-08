Miley Cyrus Mourns Loss of Pitbull Mix Mary Jane After Death: 'She Is No Longer Hurting, But I Am'

✖

Miley Cyrus reveals her dog Mary Jane died after a year-long battle with cancer via Instagram story. The singer mourned the loss of her pitbull mix with a sincere statement saying, "Anyone who knows me & it doesn't have to be well is aware that my best friend in the whole world is a rescued pit bull mix named Mary Jane," she said, diving into her dog's diagnosis. "[I was] advised to spend every second savoring her special spirit.... which wasn't anything new. I had been for 10 years."

"She was a dog with wings in a way," she continued. "I thanked her repeatedly as she took her last breath for who and what she was been to me. It was something more than a friend or family member. Something so different. You can't define it."

She added, "Our connection was purely DIVINE. An incomparable love. We've never said hurtful things we didn't mean to each other. Never have we fought and went to bed angry. Not once has our loyalty wavered."

"Put me back together again," she said. "Going thru this pain without her magic power is so lonely."

"Mary Jane passed with grace, diginity, peace & power. She lived by the golden rule of kindness and compassion toward all. She was strong when she needed to be but never for too long," Cyrus explained.

"She is no longer hurting but I am. That's what love is," she wrote.

"She would never let her soul close. She lived so open. To love and be loved," she continued. "If only we were all more like Mary Jane."

The 28-year-old singer also posted a video with a song that she created in memory of her late companion.

"MJ was a true queen. She wore her grace, dignity & kindness like a crown. She will never be forgotten and will forever be missed," she captioned the video. "To know her is to love her. It has been my honor being her mom and best friend."