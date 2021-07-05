Miley Cyrus Shows Support for Britney Spears During 'Party in the USA' Performance

✖

Miley Cyrus showed her support for Britney Spears this weekend during a Fourth of July performance at Resorts World Las Vegas in Las Vegas, shouting out the #FreeBritney movement while singing her hit "Party in the U.S.A." After Cyrus sang the lyrics, "And a Britney song was on," she yelled, "Free Britney! Free free free free Britney!"

"Party in the U.S.A." features lyrics referencing both Spears' and JAY-Z's music, but Cyrus told the crowd, "We love JAY-Z, but we got to free this b—. It's stressing me the f— out." Ahead of her performance, Cyrus shared a meme supporting Spears, re-sharing a post by the account @sainthoax that featured a clip of Hilary Duff performing on the Today show. The video was set to the line about Spears from "Party in the U.S.A." on a loop, and Cyrus wrote, "An actual video of me at @resortsworldlv tonight partying in the USA! Land of the #FreeBritney."

Cyrus has vocally supported Spears on multiple occasions in the past, again shouting out the pop star's name while performing "Party in the U.S.A." during the NFL's TikTok Tailgate Super Bowl pregame livestream, declaring, "We love Britney!" Cyrus also yelled "Free Britney" while singing the song during a 2019 show in Memphis, Tennessee. Cyrus is a noted fan of Spears and collaborated with her on the song "SMS" from Cyrus' 2013 album Bangerz.

Spears referenced Cyrus during her recent testimony in court, telling judge Brenda Penny, "Ma’am, my dad and anyone involved in this conservatorship and my management who played a key role in punishing me — ma’am, they should be in jail. They’re working for Miley Cyrus as she smokes joints onstage at the VMAs — nothing has ever been done to this generation for doing wrong things."

Spears and Cyrus shared the same management after Cyrus signed with Spears' manager Larry Rudolph in 2013, and Cyrus smoked weed on stage at the MTV EMAs that same year. Spears was making the point that other artists were being treated differently than she was by the same management team, which was just one part of her harrowing testimony in which she recounted the control she has been under during the last 13 years of her life since she was placed under a conservatorship in 2008.