Miley Cyrus Secretly Sells Hidden Hills Estate

Miley Cyrus has quietly sold her estate in Hidden Hills, California, Variety reports.
Cyrus has reportedly engaged in a not-yet-completed deal to sell the equestrian estate for about $5 million to an unknown buyer.
Videos by PopCulture.com
Cyrus purchased the home almost three years ago for $5 million. The estate sits on over five acres and boasts a two-story brick residence, a pool and spa, a built-in barbecue, an outdoor fireplace, vegetable and citrus gardens and a small hillside vineyard. The property also boasts equestrian facilities including a barn, riding ring and fenced-in paddocks.
The star certainly won’t be homeless after selling the property, as she owns a ranch-style home in Studio City, California, a home in Malibu and a farm just outside Nashville.
Keep scrolling to see photos of the equine-friendly estate.
The driveway
A lush, tree-lined driveway leads visitors to the home.
The home
The over 6,000-square foot main building includes five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms.
The living space
The interior features wide-plank hardwood floors, beamed and vaulted ceilings and brick detailing.
The kitchen
The kitchen, which sits next to a grand piano, is furnished in dark wood with stainless-steel appliances.
The veranda
A wraparound veranda along the rear of the house gives residents and visitors a view of the grassy property, which is ringed by shade trees.
The backyard
A spacious pool offers an escape from the California heat.
The hillside
A small shed sits at the edge of the patio in front of a set of steps leading up the hill and onto the rest of the property.
The vineyard
A vineyard overlooks a sea of green.
The barn
A 10-stall barn makes the home a horse lover’s dream.
Space to ride
Several fenced-in paddocks enable riding at any time. As many fans know, Cyrus has been riding horses since she was a child.
Photo Credit: Shutterstock / JStone