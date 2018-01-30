Miley Cyrus Secretly Sells Hidden Hills Estate

Miley Cyrus has quietly sold her estate in Hidden Hills, California, Variety reports.

Cyrus has reportedly engaged in a not-yet-completed deal to sell the equestrian estate for about $5 million to an unknown buyer.

Cyrus purchased the home almost three years ago for $5 million. The estate sits on over five acres and boasts a two-story brick residence, a pool and spa, a built-in barbecue, an outdoor fireplace, vegetable and citrus gardens and a small hillside vineyard. The property also boasts equestrian facilities including a barn, riding ring and fenced-in paddocks.

The star certainly won’t be homeless after selling the property, as she owns a ranch-style home in Studio City, California, a home in Malibu and a farm just outside Nashville.

Keep scrolling to see photos of the equine-friendly estate.

The driveway

A lush, tree-lined driveway leads visitors to the home.

The home

The over 6,000-square foot main building includes five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms.

The living space

The interior features wide-plank hardwood floors, beamed and vaulted ceilings and brick detailing.

The kitchen

The kitchen, which sits next to a grand piano, is furnished in dark wood with stainless-steel appliances.

The veranda

A wraparound veranda along the rear of the house gives residents and visitors a view of the grassy property, which is ringed by shade trees.

The backyard

A spacious pool offers an escape from the California heat.

The hillside

A small shed sits at the edge of the patio in front of a set of steps leading up the hill and onto the rest of the property.

The vineyard

A vineyard overlooks a sea of green.

The barn

A 10-stall barn makes the home a horse lover’s dream.

Space to ride

Several fenced-in paddocks enable riding at any time. As many fans know, Cyrus has been riding horses since she was a child.

Photo Credit: Shutterstock / JStone