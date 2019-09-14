Miley Cyrus Seemingly Shades Liam Hemsworth in ‘Don’t Call Me Angel’ Music Video for ‘Charlie’s Angels’

The upcoming Charlie’s Angels remake features a new song called “Don’t Call Me Angel,” featuring Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey. Cyrus fans are convinced the song’s title might be a dig at Liam Hemsworth, who nicknamed Cyrus “angel” during their relationship. Cyrus and Hemsworth announced their split last month.

Hemsworth repeatedly called Cyrus his “little angel,” even using the nickname on Isntagram several times, notes Cosmopolitan. Fans put one and one together and now believe “Don’t Call Me Angel” could be a specific message to Hemsworth.

Miley and Liam separated because he calls her angel all the damn time #DontCallmeAngel pic.twitter.com/GwlbWWqxft — 🌼 (@pressingsend) September 13, 2019

Liam Hemsworth used to call Miley Cyrus his “little angel”. OMG #DontCallmeAngel pic.twitter.com/tpw2DkMe95 — Léo Castro (@scastroleo) September 13, 2019

For a second I thought miley was beating up liam lmaoo #DontCallmeAngel pic.twitter.com/9owwlbXhb4 — Ragz (@MusicFreakJiley) September 13, 2019

Cyrus is one of the credited songwriters, along with Frade, Del Rey, producers Max Martin, Savan Kotecha and Ilya Salmanzadeh and singer Alma-Sofia Miettinen.

However, the song was first announced and teased in June. Elizabeth Banks, who wrote and directed the new Charlie’s Angels, told PEOPLE the producers were inspired by “Independent Women,” the hit Destiny’s child song featured in the original Charlie’s Angels film with Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu.

lol why i feel miley part is for liam hemsworth 😂 #DontCallmeAngel pic.twitter.com/K3jKINYV3l — ⚡ (@SHEISMC_1992) September 13, 2019

“Of course we were inspired by ‘Independent Women’ and Destiny’s Child with the last set of movies,” Banks told the magazine. “I feel really grateful that this incredible group of artists took inspiration from these films as well and felt like working together as women, and [it] thematically matched up with the exact movie that we were making.”

Banks added that she was “thrilled” to have Grande, Del Rey and Cyrus collaborate on the theme song for her film.

“It’s really exciting. I can’t wait for people to see it, actually in full, in the film and to hear it when the single drops,” Banks told PEOPLE.

The new Charlie’s Angels hits theaters on November 15 and stars Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, Ella Balinska, Banks and Patrick Stewart.

On August 11, Cyrus announced she and Hemsworth were calling it quits, just months after they finally married in December 2018.

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” the statement read. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

The divorce proceedings are expected to move quickly, with one report suggesting the couple could be legally single by Halloween at the latest. Meanwhile, Cyrus has been frequently seen with Kaitlynn Carter, whom she was vacationing with when she announced the split.

Photo credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images